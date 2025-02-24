Pakistan intelligence issues terror threat amid 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

The ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy is reportedly the subject of a terror threat. The eight-team tournament is being hosted in Pakistan, making it the first major ICC tournament in the country since the 1966 World Cup that they jointly hosted with India and Sri Lanka.

As per a CNN-News18 report, Pakistani intelligence has issued an alert against terror groups, including Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan and ISIS, on Monday, February 24. As per the intel, the terror organizations are allegedly plotting to kidnap foreigners for ransom.

In the aftermath of the warning, the security of the teams has been beefed up with high-level protection teams, including rangers and local policemen deployed. A total of six visiting teams are stationed in Pakistan for the competition.

India aren't scheduled to play any matches on Pakistani soil. The BCCI refused to send the cricket team to the neighboring nation for the 2025 Champions Trophy citing security concerns.

All the matches featuring the Men in Blue will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian men's team has not traveled to Pakistan for a cricket match since the 2008 Asia Cup.

Pakistan on the verge of elimination following six-wicket defeat to India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Defending champions Pakistan need a miracle as their qualification chances for the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals hang by a thread. The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the inaugural match.

To make matters worse, they faced a heartbreaking six-wicket loss against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday. Yet to open their account in the points table, Mohammad Rizwan and Co. are languishing at the bottom of Group A.

The side failed to defend a 242-run target against India as Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100-run knock powered Rohit Sharma and Co. to a clinical victory. Pakistan's hopes to make it to the semifinals will be shattered if New Zealand beats Bangladesh in their Group A match on Monday, February 24.

