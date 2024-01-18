Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Peshawar Women vs Lahore Women (Updated) ft. Sidra Amin and Syed Aroob Shah

Quetta Women faced Rawalpindi Women in the seventh match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on Thursday, January 8 at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad.

Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to bowl. Quetta posted a total of 136 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Tuba Hassan was the highest scorer for the team and made 70 runs off 66 deliveries. Rawalpindi chased down the target of 137 runs in 18.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, Multan won the toss against Karachi in the eighth match and elected to bat. They were bundled out for 91 runs in 18.4 overs. Syeda Aroob Shah was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 16 runs in four overs. Karachi reached the target in 11.5 overs and won by three wickets.

In the ninth match, Lahore elected to bat after winning the toss against Peshawar. Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Amin scored a century each for Lahore. They helped Lahore post a total of 233 runs in 20 overs. Peshawar could make only 86 runs and lost the match by 147 runs.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Sidra Amin Lahore Women 3 3 229 3 113 -- 167.15 1 1 29 8 2 Javeria Khan"]">Javeria Khan Karachi Women 3 3 172 1 74 86 129.32 0 2 23 1 3 Sadaf Shamas Lahore Women 3 3 147 2 106 147 141.35 1 0 23 2 4 Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 3 3 104 2 70 104 167.74 0 1 10 5 5 Fareeha Mehmood Quetta Women 3 3 97 0 63 32.33 88.99 0 1 17 0 6 Natalia Parvaiz Rawalpindi Women 3 3 91 2 57 91 122.97 0 1 10 1 7 Gull Feroza Multan Women 3 3 89 1 75 44.5 109.88 0 1 11 0 8 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 3 3 88 1 63 44 127.54 0 1 11 5 9 Aleena Shah Peshawar Women 3 3 68 1 44 34 69.39 0 0 12 0 10 Muneeba Ali Karachi Women 3 3 65 0 64 21.67 141.3 0 1 8 2

Sidra Amin has jumped to first place from second and has amassed 229 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 167.15.

Meanwhile, Javeria Khan has slipped to second position from first. She has made 172 runs in three matches 86 and a strike rate of 129.32.

Sadaf Shamas has made a long jump from ninth to third and has scored 147 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 141.35. Tuba Hassan has amassed 104 runs in three matches at an average of 104 and is the fourth-highest run-scorer.

Fareeha Mehmood has moved to fifth place from fourth. She has 97 runs to her name in three matches at an average of 32.33.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches WKTS Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Ghulam Fatima"]">Ghulam Fatima Lahore Women 3 7 41 3-13 5.86 3.42 10.29 0 0 2 Tania Saeed Rawalpindi Women 3 5 35 3-4 7 5 8.4 0 0 3 Nashra Sundhu"]">Nashra Sundhu Lahore Women 3 5 38 3-20 7.6 3.4 13.4 0 0 4 Khairun Nisa Quetta Women 3 5 43 3-14 8.6 4.78 10.8 0 0 5 Syeda Aroob Shah Karachi Women 3 5 48 3-16 9.6 4.36 13.2 0 0 6 Rameen Shamim Karachi Women 3 4 42 2-15 10.5 3.82 16.5 0 0 7 Waheeda Akhtar Rawalpindi Women 3 3 43 2-1 14.33 3.91 22 0 0 8 Aima Saleem Rawalpindi Women 3 3 43 1-1 14.33 8.6 10 0 0 9 Anam Amin Quetta Women 3 3 55 2-24 18.33 4.58 24 0 0 10 Fatima Khan Lahore Women 3 3 60 2-18 20 5 24 0 0

Ghulam Fatima is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has seven wickets to her name in three matches at an average of 5.86.

Tania Saeed has moved to second position from third and has picked five wickets in three matches. Nashra Sundhu has slipped to third place from second and has taken five wickets in three matches at an average of 7.60.

Khairun Nisa is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker and has picked five wickets as well. Syeda Aroob Shah has five wickets to her name in three matches at an average of 9.60.

