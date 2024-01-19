Cricket

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Peshawar Women vs Multan Women (Updated) ft. Gull Feroza and Ayesha Bilal

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 19, 2024 23:03 IST
Pakistan National Women
Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List Updated after Match 12

Quetta Women locked horns against Lahore Women in the 10th match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on Friday, January 19. Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi played host to the match.

Batting first, Quetta posted a total of 115 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Dua Majid and Tuba Hassan scored 30-plus runs each. Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima took two wickets each for Lahore.

In reply, Lahore reached the target of 116 runs in 15.1 overs with six wickets in hand. Nida Dar played an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 22 deliveries and was the highest scorer for Lahore.

Rawalpindi Women won the toss against Karachi Women and elected to bowl in the 11th match. Karachi posted a total of 130 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Muneeba Ali was the highest scorer with 36 runs off 42 deliveries. Tania Saeed was the pick of the bowlers for Rawalpindi.

In reply, Rawalpindi scored 109 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the end of the 20th over mark. Karachi won the match by 21 runs. Maham Manzoor bowled a winning spell of two wickets for three runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

Peshawar Women elected to bat against Multan Women after winning the toss in the 12th match. Only one batter made a double-digit score for Peshawar as they were bundled out for just 57 runs in 17.1 overs.

Ayesha Bilal was the pick of the bowlers for Multan and took three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

In reply, Multan lost their first wicket for just three runs and no further damage was done. Gull Feroza scored 39 runs off 48 deliveries and helped the team win the match by nine wickets in 11.3 overs.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesInnsRunsNOHSAVGSR100504S6S
1Sidra AminLahore Women442633113263160.3711339
2Javeria KhanKarachi Women4419317464.33122.9302251
3Sadaf ShamasLahore Women44147210673.514010232
4Tuba HassanQuetta Women44140370140142.8601155
5Gull FerozaMultan Women4412827564108.4701140
6Fareeha MehmoodQuetta Women441120632889.601200
7Natalia ParvaizRawalpindi Women4410425752113.0401121
8Muneeba AliKarachi Women4410106425.25127.8501132
9Aliya RiazRawalpindi Women448816329.33114.2901115
10Yusra AmirKarachi Women448013926.6798.770081

Sidra Amin is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has 263 runs to her name in four matches. Javeria Khan has made 193 runs in four matches at an average of 64.33 and a strike rate of 122.93. She has scored two half-centuries.

Sadaf Shamas and Tuba Hassan are in the next two places and have made 147 and 140 runs, respectively. Gull Feroza has moved from seventh to fifth place, having scored 128 runs in four matches.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

PosPlayerTeamMatchesWktsRunsBBIAvgEcoSR4w5w
1Ghulam FatimaLahore Women49543-1363.3810.6700
2Tania SaeedRawalpindi Women47543-47.714.919.4300
3Khairun NisaQuetta Women47663-149.435.0811.1400
4Nashra SundhuLahore Women47663-209.434.351300
5Rameen ShamimKarachi Women46672-1511.174.471500
6Syeda Aroob ShahKarachi Women45673-1613.45.1515.600
7Aima SaleemRawalpindi Women44521-1137.4310.500
8Asma ShareefMultan Women44532-113.255.4814.500
9Ayesha BilalMultan Women44613-1615.255.081800
10Waheeda AkhtarRawalpindi Women44632-115.754.222.500

Ghulam Fatima and Tania Saeed are still in the first two places, having taken nine and seven wickets, respectively.

Khairun Nisa and Nashra Sundhu have exchanged places with each other and are ranked third and fourth, respectively, with seven wickets apiece.

Rameen Shamim has jumped from sixth place to fifth and has six wickets to her name in four matches.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...