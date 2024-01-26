Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rawalpindi vs Peshawar (Updated) ft. Ayesha Zafar and Maham Manzoor

Cricket
Quetta faced Karachi in the 22nd game of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on Friday, January 26, at the Ayub Pak Ground in Rawalpindi.

Karachi won the toss and elected to field. Quetta didn’t have a great outing with the bat, reaching a below-par 88-7 in their 20 overs. Maham Manzoor was the pick of the bowlers, with 3-13 in four overs. Karachi chased down the target in 13 overs and six wickets in hand. Manzoor won the Player of the Match award.

The 23rd game of the tournament saw Multan electing to bowl against Lahore. Ayesha Zafar became only the third centurion this season, helping Lahore reach a formidable 200-2. Multan were bundled out for just 81. Ghulam Fatima was the pick of the Lahore bowlers with 3-17 in four overs. Zafar won the Player of the Match award.

In the 24th game, Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to field. Peshawar posted 99-6 in 20 overs. Rawalpindi chased down the target in 11.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Farzana Farooq scored 35 off 45 for Rawalpindi to win the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

PosPlayerTeamMatchesInnsRunsNOHSAVGSR100504S6S
1Sidra AminLahore Women884534113113.25147.0813629
2Gull FerozaMultan Women8833447583.5109.1503390
3Javeria Khan"}" data-rowid="3" data-columnid="1">Javeria KhanKarachi Women8829427449111.3602341
4Tuba HassanQuetta Women8821537043140.5201285
5Dua MajidQuetta Women8820305625.3894.8601270
6Sadaf ShamasLahore Women77199310649.75128.3911294
7Aliya RiazRawalpindi Women8819426732.33125.97022110
8Natalia ParvaizRawalpindi Women8818826231.33109.302234
9Fareeha MehmoodQuetta Women8817806322.2587.6801310
10Muneeba AliKarachi Women8716606423.71120.2902212

The first four players on the list remain the same after three games on Friday. Sidra Amin has scored 453 runs in eight games and is the leading run-scorer.

Gull Feroza is in second place with 334 runs in eight games at an average of 83.50 and a strike rate of 109.15. Javeria Khan is the third-highest run-scorer with 294 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 111.36.

Tuba Hassan is fourth with 215 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 140.52. Dua Majid has jumped from eighth to fifth with 203 runs in eight games at an average of 25.38. Ayesha Zafar, the highest-scorer on the day soared to 11th.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

PosPlayerTeamMatchesWktsRunsBBIAvgEcoSR4w5w
1Ghulam FatimaLahore Women8171373-138.064.4210.9400
2Syeda Aroob Shah"}" data-rowid="2" data-columnid="1">Syeda Aroob ShahKarachi Women8131373-1610.544.8912.9200
3Tania SaeedRawalpindi Women8111423-412.915.4614.1800
4Rameen Shamim"}" data-rowid="4" data-columnid="1">Rameen ShamimKarachi Women8111572-1214.275.0616.9100
5Nashra SundhuLahore Women8101773-2017.76.0717.500
6Noor-ul-ImanMultan Women581034-1512.88612.8810
7Waheeda AkhtarRawalpindi Women781233-2415.384.5620.2500
8Aliya RiazRawalpindi Women881912-1323.886.721.3800
9Maham ManzoorKarachi Women771033-1314.714.4819.7100
10Khairun NisaQuetta Women871173-1416.716.1616.2900

Ghulam Fatima remains the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight games at an average of 8.06.

Syeda Aroob Shah and Tania Saeed have swapped positions, with the former moving to second. Syeda has 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 10.54, while Tania has 11 wickets at an average of 12.91.

Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu remain in the next two places of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 with 11 and 10 wickets, respectively. Maham Manzoor has jumped to ninth after her three-wicket haul on Friday.

