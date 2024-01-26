Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rawalpindi vs Peshawar (Updated) ft. Ayesha Zafar and Maham Manzoor

Quetta faced Karachi in the 22nd game of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on Friday, January 26, at the Ayub Pak Ground in Rawalpindi.

Karachi won the toss and elected to field. Quetta didn’t have a great outing with the bat, reaching a below-par 88-7 in their 20 overs. Maham Manzoor was the pick of the bowlers, with 3-13 in four overs. Karachi chased down the target in 13 overs and six wickets in hand. Manzoor won the Player of the Match award.

The 23rd game of the tournament saw Multan electing to bowl against Lahore. Ayesha Zafar became only the third centurion this season, helping Lahore reach a formidable 200-2. Multan were bundled out for just 81. Ghulam Fatima was the pick of the Lahore bowlers with 3-17 in four overs. Zafar won the Player of the Match award.

In the 24th game, Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to field. Peshawar posted 99-6 in 20 overs. Rawalpindi chased down the target in 11.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Farzana Farooq scored 35 off 45 for Rawalpindi to win the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Team Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Sidra Amin Lahore Women 8 8 453 4 113 113.25 147.08 1 3 62 9 2 Gull Feroza Multan Women 8 8 334 4 75 83.5 109.15 0 3 39 0 3 Javeria Khan"}" data-rowid="3" data-columnid="1">Javeria Khan Karachi Women 8 8 294 2 74 49 111.36 0 2 34 1 4 Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 8 8 215 3 70 43 140.52 0 1 28 5 5 Dua Majid Quetta Women 8 8 203 0 56 25.38 94.86 0 1 27 0 6 Sadaf Shamas Lahore Women 7 7 199 3 106 49.75 128.39 1 1 29 4 7 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 8 8 194 2 67 32.33 125.97 0 2 21 10 8 Natalia Parvaiz Rawalpindi Women 8 8 188 2 62 31.33 109.3 0 2 23 4 9 Fareeha Mehmood Quetta Women 8 8 178 0 63 22.25 87.68 0 1 31 0 10 Muneeba Ali Karachi Women 8 7 166 0 64 23.71 120.29 0 2 21 2

The first four players on the list remain the same after three games on Friday. Sidra Amin has scored 453 runs in eight games and is the leading run-scorer.

Gull Feroza is in second place with 334 runs in eight games at an average of 83.50 and a strike rate of 109.15. Javeria Khan is the third-highest run-scorer with 294 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 111.36.

Tuba Hassan is fourth with 215 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 140.52. Dua Majid has jumped from eighth to fifth with 203 runs in eight games at an average of 25.38. Ayesha Zafar, the highest-scorer on the day soared to 11th.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Team Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Ghulam Fatima Lahore Women 8 17 137 3-13 8.06 4.42 10.94 0 0 2 Syeda Aroob Shah"}" data-rowid="2" data-columnid="1">Syeda Aroob Shah Karachi Women 8 13 137 3-16 10.54 4.89 12.92 0 0 3 Tania Saeed Rawalpindi Women 8 11 142 3-4 12.91 5.46 14.18 0 0 4 Rameen Shamim"}" data-rowid="4" data-columnid="1">Rameen Shamim Karachi Women 8 11 157 2-12 14.27 5.06 16.91 0 0 5 Nashra Sundhu Lahore Women 8 10 177 3-20 17.7 6.07 17.5 0 0 6 Noor-ul-Iman Multan Women 5 8 103 4-15 12.88 6 12.88 1 0 7 Waheeda Akhtar Rawalpindi Women 7 8 123 3-24 15.38 4.56 20.25 0 0 8 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 8 8 191 2-13 23.88 6.7 21.38 0 0 9 Maham Manzoor Karachi Women 7 7 103 3-13 14.71 4.48 19.71 0 0 10 Khairun Nisa Quetta Women 8 7 117 3-14 16.71 6.16 16.29 0 0

Ghulam Fatima remains the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight games at an average of 8.06.

Syeda Aroob Shah and Tania Saeed have swapped positions, with the former moving to second. Syeda has 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 10.54, while Tania has 11 wickets at an average of 12.91.

Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu remain in the next two places of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 with 11 and 10 wickets, respectively. Maham Manzoor has jumped to ninth after her three-wicket haul on Friday.

