Pakistan panel to hold meeting to “decide” on World Cup 2023 participation: Reports 

The Bilawal Bhutto-headed committee, which has been appointed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, will meet on Thursday, August 3, to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, some voices in Pakistan urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to retaliate and not send the team to India for the World Cup.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Pakistan panel is unlikely to make any harsh suggestions. However, it could push for a security check in India before giving the go-ahead to the national cricket team for the World Cup.

The report quoted a top PCB official as saying:

"A high-profile meeting will decide on the World Cup participation.”

Apparently, the Pakistan panel will ask International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI to give them permission to check security arrangements at the venues where Pakistan are scheduled to play their World Cup 2023 matches.

India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash to be rescheduled to October 14: Reports

Meanwhile, confusion over the schedule for the World Cup continues, more than a month after the itinerary for the mega event was officially announced. According to a recent report in the news agency PTI, the marquee World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of the originally scheduled date of October 15.

While BCCI denied the same, it was being said that the India-Pakistan match would have to be rescheduled due to security issues as October 15 is also the first day of the Hindu festival of Navaratri.

The report further added that the International Cricket Council will soon release an updated schedule for the 2023 World Cup since a few other matches of the event are also likely to be rescheduled.

The 2023 World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will kick off with a clash between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.