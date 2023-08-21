Pakistan players set to sign revised central contracts after reaching common ground with PCB over overseas league NOCs

Pakistani players are on the verge of signing their new central contracts, two months after their earlier term ended. Earlier reports suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to reward its players with a record hike, with the likes of all-format players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan earning up to PKR 4.5 million as a monthly retainer.

However, the entire process has not been a smooth ride, since the players have made other demands apart from the hike. One of the major talking points during the stand-off between the players and the PCB has been regarding the participation in overseas T20 Leagues. The cricketing board has denied No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to players on numerous occasions.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, a huge hurdle has been cleared in the negotiations after the PCB agreed to award NOCs to all players for two overseas T20 leagues, subject to international schedule. Earlier, players in category A were allowed to partake in one overseas league, while other players were allowed a maximum of two such competitions.

Players not in the central contract will also be allowed to participate in as many overseas leagues as they wish, as long as they obtain NOCs from their respective domestic sides. The source emphasized on "common sense approach with a view not to prevent players from earning".

The report further states that the ongoing transition of the PCB's hierarchy has been unsettling for the players, causing them to lose confidence in the board, and conduct negotiations in a 'functional and effective' manner.

Several players were rushed into signing their contracts last time around and later lamented that they could not avail legal advice to consult in time regarding the fine points of the contract.

Players and PCB yet to reach full agreement on image rights, revenue sharing, and independent sponsorship deals

An earlier report suggested that the players are demanding a larger revenue share to be incorporated into their contracts. The PCB is unwilling to disclose its current revenue share model. However, they are prepared to make up financially in some other fashion.

Pakistan players advertising and signing commercial deals for direct rival firms of PCB's sponsors has been strictly forbidden up until now. But the PCB is willing to bend and compromise on this front.

To conclude, while the cricketing governing body expects the image rights to come up in the final round of talks, it is confident of settling on the back of the increase in match fees and overall contract sum.

Pakistan are scheduled to play the 2023 Asia Cup from August 30, which will be followed by the 2023 ODI World Cup. The board will be hoping that the issue be resolved in the coming days so that silverware is the sole focus of the players.

Will the Pakistan players finally put pen to paper ahead of their huge white-ball commitments? Let us know what you think.