Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 16

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars moved to the top of the points table in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Islamabad United by 110 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After setting Shadab Khan’s Zalmi a target of 201 to chase down, the Qalandars bowled their opponents out for 90 in 13.5 overs.

David Wiese became the Player of the Match after he finished with impressive figures of 3-0-17-3. He also played a cameo of 12 off six balls with one four and a six.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan remains the leading run-scorer of the ongoing tournament. The right-handed batter has racked up 358 runs from six matches at an average of 89.50 and a strike-rate of 141.50 with three centuries and a century to his name.

Lahore Qalandars’ batter Fakhar Zaman moved to second spot, having scored 235 runs from five games at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 172.79 with two half-centuries to his name.

Rizwan’s teammate, Rilee Rossouw, dropped to the third spot. The left-handed batter has racked up 225 runs from five games at an average of 56.25 and a strike-rate of 166.66 with a top score of an unbeaten 78.

PSL Most Wickets List

Ihsanullah of Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 14 wickets from six games at an economy rate of 5.53. The speedster also won the Player of the Match award after getting a fifer against the Quetta Gladiators.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked up 10 wickets from five games and also notched his fifth five-wicket haul in T20 cricket against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi.

Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir of the Multan Sultans are third and fourth on the list with 10 and nine wickets respectively.

