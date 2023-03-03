Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 18

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars stayed at the top of the table in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sikandar Raza became the Player of the Match after he stayed unbeaten on 71 off 34 with the help of eight fours and three sixes. After being asked to chase down 149, the Gladiators huffed, puffed and finished on 131 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans remains the top run-getter in PSL 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 358 runs from six games at an average of 89.50 and a strike-rate of 141.50 with three half-centuries and a century to show for his efforts.

Rizwan scored a century against Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings and earned the Player of the Match award. Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman is second on this list having racked up 239 runs from six matches with two half-centuries.

Imad Wasim of the Kings and Rilee Rossouw of the Sultans have scored 237 and 225 runs respectively.

PSL Most Wickets List

Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Ihsanullah is the leading wicket-taker of PSL 2023. The right-arm fast bowler won the Player of the Match award against the Gladiators earlier in the championship after he picked up a five-wicket haul. The youngster has picked up 14 wickets from six matches at an excellent economy rate of 5.53.

Abbas Afridi of the Sultans is second on the list with 10 scalps from five matches at an economy rate of 9.75. Shaheen Shah Afridi of the Qalandars also has 10 wickets to his name from five matches. He secured a five-wicket haul against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi.

