Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 19

Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United defeated Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by six wickets in Match No.19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, March 3. Azam Khan was named the Player of the Match after he scored 72 runs off 41 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes.

On the back of his knock, Islamabad United chased down 202 with four balls to spare. Imad Wasim scored an unbeaten 92, but his efforts couldn’t pay dividends for the Kings.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans remains the leading run-scorer in the PSL 2023. The right-handed batter has racked up 358 runs from six matches at an average of 89.50 and a strike-rate of 141.50 with a century and two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Imad Wasim of the Karachi Kings has had an outstanding campaign with the bat in hand. The southpaw has scored 329 runs from eight matches at an incredible average of 164.50 and a strike-rate of 176.88 with three half-centuries to his name.

Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars is third on the list, having scored 239 runs from six matches at an average of 39.83 and a strike-rate of 171.94.

Pakistan Super League Most Wickets List

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.54. The youngster also racked up a five-wicket haul, which fetched him the Player of the Match award against Quetta Gladiators.

Abbas Afridi of the Sultans is second on the list. The pacer has 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 9.76. Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up a five-wicket haul against Peshawar Zalmi and is third on the list with 10 wickets from six matches.

