"Pakistan truly gets the best out of the king"- Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli slams 47th ODI ton in India vs Pakistan Super 4 match

Virat Kohli registered his 47th ODI century earlier today in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. The right-handed batter remained not out on 122 runs from 94 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Kohli's innings started yesterday. He was not out on eight runs when rain interrupted the proceedings in Colombo. The match officials had to push the game to the reserve day due to persistent rain.

Virat Kohli resumed on his overnight score of eight and added 114 runs to his total. The star Indian batter ran well between the wickets and scored 68 runs via running only. Fans on Twitter lauded him for his fantastic performance. Here are some of the best reactions to his 47th ODI century:

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched up a 223-run partnership for the 3rd wicket

KL Rahul replaced Shreyas Iyer in the Indian playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Pakistan. Rahul supported Virat Kohli to perfection as the duo added 223 runs for the third wicket.

Rahul scored 111 runs off 106 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes. Playing his first international match after an injury break, Rahul showcased his fitness by running hard between the wickets along with Kohli.

India were 123/2 after 17.5 overs when Rahul joined Kohli in the middle. The two batters ensured that India did not lose another wicket. They batted till the end of the innings, taking the score to 356/2 in 50 overs.

Pakistan will have to chase a record 357-run target to boost their chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 Final. It will be a challenging task because the conditions in Colombo are not the best for batting. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman will have to bring their 'A' game table tonight.