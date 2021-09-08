"Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken"- PCB CEO Wasim Khan lambasts 'factually incorrect' reporting

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Wasim Khan has quashed media reports that have claimed skipper Babar Azam is "unhappy" with the 15-member squad picked for the T20 World Cup.

In an official press release on Wednesday, Khan termed the reports 'factually incorrect' while adding that Azam was firmly behind the decisions taken while selecting the squad. Khan said:

"It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken."

The Muhammad Wasim-led national selection panel picked Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup last week. Since then, there have been reports that outgoing coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar were not happy with some of the players picked for the quadrennial event.

The biggest controversy has been sparked by the selection of rookie middle-order batsman Azam Khan, who has played just two T20Is.

"It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad" - PCB CEO Wasim Khan

However, Khan, in a press release, made it clear that several Pakistani players had fruitful discussions with the new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja where both parties mutually agreed on the brand of cricket the former T20 world champions need to play moving forward. He said:

"On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond."

The PCB CEO further called for everyone in Pakistani cricket to get firmly behind the squad so that the players can focus on the task ahead, which is winning the T20 World Cup trophy after 12 years.

"It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month."

Pakistan's 15-member squad for the quadrennial event includes five batsmen - Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, two stumpers - Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, four all-rounders - Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, and four fast bowlers - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

The 2009 T20 WC champions will kick start their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

