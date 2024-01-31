[Photos] Mayank Agarwal provides update from hospital in Agartala after unfortunate incident on flight 

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal shared a couple of pictures from his hospital bed in Agartala and provided an update on his health. The 32-year-old had to be admitted to a hospital after he felt discomfort while on a flight recently.

Agarwal was with the Karnataka squad in Agartala for their Ranji Trophy match against Tripura. The team left for New Delhi for their next match against Railways. However, during the flight, Agarwal reportedly consumed a liquid from a pouch, thinking it was water. The batter immediately complained about discomfort.

Soon after, he was rushed to a hospital. His condition is stable now, and he posted the following pictures on Instagram along with the caption:

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!"

Lots of fans wished for Agarwal's speedy recovery in the comments box. His wife left a heart in the comments while his Karnataka teammate Vijaykumar Vyshak dropped the following comment:

"Get well soon manki bhai."

Mayank Agarwal unlikely to play Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy match

Mayank Agarwal is the captain of Karnataka team (Image: Getty)

Agarwal captained Karnataka in their first four matches of Ranji Trophy 2023/24. However, it seems unlikely that he will participate in the team's next match against Railways, which will begin on February 2 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Agarwal will aim to regain full fitness for his team's match against Tamil Nadu, which starts on February 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Karnataka are at the top of the Elite Group C points table, having recorded two wins from four matches. If they continue their good form, the team should make it to the knockout phase.

As far as the upcoming match against Railways is concerned, Karnataka will likely have to manage without Mayank Agarwal. It will be interesting to see how the Karnataka team performs in the absence of their captain.

