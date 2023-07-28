[Picture] Jemimah Rodrigues leaves for UK ahead of The Hundred

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on Friday, July 28, left for the United Kingdom to participate in the upcoming The Hundred Women 2023, scheduled to be played from August 1 to 27.

The 22-year-old will reportedly play for Northern Superchargers, replacing Australian all-rounder Heather Graham, who has suffered a calf strain. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram with an Indian passport with the caption:

“Agla (Next) station: United Kingdom.”

Jemimah Rodrigues will reportedly join Northern Superchagers ahead of The Hundred.

Jemimah was last seen in action during India Women’s tour of Bangladesh. She amassed 139 runs in three ODIs, with best score of 86. She also returned with four wickets.

The Mumbai-born cricketer, though, flopped in the T20I series, returning with scores of 8, 28 and 10 runs, respectively. She had previously scored 126 runs in nine games in the inaugural Women’s Premier League as Delhi Capitals reached the final.

Jemimah is one of few Indian cricketers to have played Big Bash League and The Hundred. She played just two games in the last edition of The Hundred, scoring 51 and two runs, respectively. Her team finished fifth with three wins in six games in the eight-team competition.

Besides Jemimah, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has replaced the injured Georgia Redmayne in the London Spirit's squad.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will play for Trent Rocket and Southern Brave, respectively. The duo will face off in the opening game in Nottingham on August 1.

Jemimah Rodrigues's side Northern Superchargers’ schedule in The Hundred Women 2023

Northern Superchargers will begin their campaign against Birmingham Phoenix in Leeds on August 3.

vs Birmingham Phoenix, Leeds – August 3

vs Southern Brave, Southampton – August 6

vs Trent Rockets, Nottingham – August 9

vs Oval Invincibles, Leeds – August 11

vs Manchester Originals, Leeds – August 13

vs London Spirit – August 18

vs Manchester Originals – August 20

vs Welsh Fire – August 22

Northern Superchargers squad: Kate Cross – England, Alyssa Healy – Overseas, Georgia Wareham - Overseas, Jemimah Rodrigues – Overseas, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Leah Dobson, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall.