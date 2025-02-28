"Playing like he’s got cheat codes" - Fans react to Azmatullah Omarzai's impactful half-century in AFG vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai hit an impactful half-century in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28. The right-handed batter scored 67 runs off 63 deliveries, helping his team register a 273-run total in their must-win encounter.

After electing to bat first, Afghanistan were 159/4 in 31.2 overs when Omarzai walked out to bat. The 24-year-old showed great composure under pressure, playing a wonderful knock for his team. Omarzai hit five sixes and one four during his stay at the crease.

He has been one of the standout performers for Afghanistan in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. He claimed a five-wicket haul and scored 41 runs with the bat in the side's eight-wicket win over England.

The talented youngster earned widespread praise on social media as he once again delivered for his team in an important game. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

A few fans pointed out that Punjab Kings (PBKS) did a great job by roping in Omarzai for ₹2.40 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

"Azmatullah Omarzai at just 2.4 cr is steal by Pbks don’t know why RR didn’t go after him in IPL Auction," wrote a fan.

"Omarzai,whatta showman...pbks has a match winner in their hands," commented another.

"Omarzai’s out here playing like he’s got cheat codes. Underrated gem turning into a superstar!" Ricky pointing you genius," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Azmatullah Omarzai has been in stellar form since the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has scored 896 runs at an average of 56 in 23 ODI innings since the 2023 ODI World Cup. He also won the ICC ODI Player of the Year award for 2024.

Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai help Afghanistan post a fighting total

The match against Australia is a must-win one for Afghanistan. A win in this encounter will take them into the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. They were off to a dismal start with the bat, losing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck.

Sediqullah Atal did a fine job, scoring 85 runs in 95 balls. While the remaining batters failed to make a significant impact, Azmatullah Omarzai gave his team impetus at a crucial juncture.

Afghanistan were ultimately bowled out for 273. Ben Dwarshuis claimed three wickets, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa took two scalps apiece.

