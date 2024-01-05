Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 6 (Updated) ft. Srajan Khare and Rajaram

Karaikal XI clinched a thrilling one-wicket win against Pondicherry South XI in the fifth match of Pondicherry Inter-State T20 2024, while Mahe XI secured a one-run win over Pondicherry West XI in the sixth game.

Pondicherry South XI batted first in the first game of the day and got bundled out for 89 runs in 18.4 overs. Tharun J emerged as the top-scorer with 21 runs off 26 balls. Karthigesan-S shone for Karaikal XI, claiming three wickets in the first innings.

In reply, S Rajaram (19*), K Karthikeyan (15), and Rajkumar R (12) played pivotal roles in steering Karaikal to a close one-wicket win in 17.4 overs. Karan Kannan, Narayanlal, and Mohit Mittan managed to pick two wickets each, but their efforts were in vain.

Mahe XI batted first in the second game and posted a respectable total of 138/5 in 20 overs. No.3 batter Vijeesh MM (43) and Saju Chothan (32) made significant contributions in the middle overs.

In reply, Pondicherry West XI lost their openers, Pragatheswaran B (3) and Ragavan Ramamoorthy (0), in the early stages. However, Logesh Prabagaran (22) and Arunraj R Shanmugam (25) stabilized the innings with a 35-run stand for the third wicket.

Jayaprakash Manikandan (42) and Vishnu (18) did exceptionally well in the middle overs, taking the team from 43/3 to 116/4. However, later they collapsed badly to score 137/8 in 20 overs, falling short by just one run. Vijith A bagged two wickets while Shijin R, Sherfudheen, Lijith B, and Saju Chothan each picked up a wicket.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024.

Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS BF Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Srajan Khare 1 1 1 69 69 - 57 121.05 - 1 1 6 2 M-Ramakrishna Varma 2 2 - 60 35 30 60 100 - - - 4 3 Vijeesh-MM 2 2 - 56 43 28 56 100 - - 3 2 4 Sivamurugan M 2 2 - 54 43 27 47 114.89 - - 1 9 5 Thamizhazhagan R 2 2 1 52 52 52 60 86.67 - 1 1 3 6 Logesh P 2 2 - 52 30 26 45 115.56 - - 3 4 7 Vikram Kumar 2 2 1 52 40 52 48 108.33 - - 1 4 8 Arunraj R Shanmugam 2 2 - 50 25 25 58 86.21 - - 1 4 9 Vijin P Valsan 2 2 - 46 34 23 62 74.19 - - 3 3 10 Jayaprakash Manikandan 1 1 - 42 42 42 33 127.27 - - 2 1

South XI batter Srajan Khare occupies the pole position in the run-scoring charts with 69 runs. Yanam XI's M-Ramakrishna Varma retained his second rank with 60 runs in two innings.

Mahe XI's Vijeesh MM moved up from 25th rank to occupy the third position with 56 runs. South XI's Sivamurugan M climbed from fifth to fourth spot with 54 runs. Thamizhazhagan R (52) slipped from third to fifth rank.

Logesh P (52) propelled from 10th to sixth spot. North XI's Vikram Kumar (52) descended from fourth to the seventh slot. West XI no.4 batter Arunraj R Shanmugam (50) ascended from the 14th spot to make it to the eighth rank.

Mahe XI opener Vijin P Valsan (46) retained his ninth rank. West XI middle-order batter Jayaprakash Manikandan (42) moved from the bottom of the tally to secure the 10th rank in the standings.

Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 2 2 8 42 7 5/21 6 5.25 6.86 - 1 - 2 Narayanlal 2 2 7 35 6 4/9 5.83 5 7 1 - - 3 Karthigesan-S 2 2 8 42 5 3/23 8.4 5.25 9.6 - - - 4 S Rajaram 2 2 5.5 31 5 3/14 6.2 5.31 7 - - - 5 M Mathan 2 2 8 32 4 4/11 8 4 12 1 - 1 6 Harshith S 2 2 8 35 4 3/17 8.75 4.38 12 - - - 7 Hari Prasad A 2 2 7 31 4 2/15 7.75 4.43 10.5 - - - 8 K Kishore Kumar 2 2 8 50 4 2/19 12.5 6.25 12 - - - 9 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 2 2 3 4 3 2/4 1.33 1.33 6 - - 1 10 Rajkumar-R 2 2 5 23 3 2/5 7.67 4.6 10 - - -

North XI's Rajakavi Rajagopal maintained his top rank in the most wickets leaderboard with seven wickets. South XI's Narayanlal moved one spot up to secure the second rank with six scalps.

Karaikal XI's Karthigesan-S climbed up from 10th to third position with five wickets, averaging 8.4. S Rajaram rose from seventh to the fourth spot, claiming five wickets at an average of 6.2. West XI bowler M Mathan slipped from second to fifth slot, picking up four wickets.

Harshith S (4) dropped from fifth to sixth position. Hari Prasad A (4) ascended from 11th to seventh rank, averaging 7.75. K Kishore Kumar (4) descended from the fourth to the eighth spot.

Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan (3) slid from eighth to ninth slot, while Rajkumar R retained his 10th spot with three wickets, averaging 7.67.

