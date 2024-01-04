Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers (Updated) ft. Srajan Khare and and Rajakavi Rajagopal

The second day of the ongoing Pondicherry Inter-District T20 tournament witnessed two more matches on Wednesday, January 3. Pondicherry South XI and Mahe XI started their respective campaigns against each other. Meanwhile, Yanam XI and Pondicherry North XI faced off in the second game of the day.

As far as the opening game is concerned, PSXI posted a massive total of 178/4 in their 20 overs. Srajan Khare smashed an unbeaten 69 while their skipper Sivamurugan also scored 43 runs to propel the team’s score.

In response, MXI could only reach 98/9 in their 20 overs despite the best efforts from their captain Vijin A as they went down by a massive margin of 80 runs.

In the fourth match of the season, YXI and PNXI played out a thriller as the match between them went down the wire. Batting first, YXI scored 138 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs with five of their batters reaching double-figures. In response, the PNXI fell short by seven runs, scoring only 131 runs for the loss of nine wickets even after Vikram Kumar’s valiant 40-run knock.

That said, here we look at the list of most runs and wicket-takers of the tournament:

Pondicherry T20 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS BF Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Srajan Khare (PSXI) 1 1 1 69 69 57 - 121.05 - 1 6 1 2 Ramakrishna Varma (YXI)"}">M Ramakrishna Varma (YXI) 2 2 0 60 35 60 30 100 - - 4 - 3 Thamizh Azhagan R (KXI) 1 1 0 52 52 54 - 96.3 - 1 3 1 4 Vikram Kumar (PNXI) 2 2 1 52 40 48 52 108.33 - - 4 1 5 M Sivamurugan (PSXI) 1 1 0 43 43 29 43 148.28 - - 8 1 6 R Mojesh (YXI) 2 2 1 39 28 54 39 72.22 - - 3 - 7 Nagur Babu K (YXI) 2 2 0 37 37 34 18.5 108.82 - - 4 1 8 Vijin A (MXI) 1 1 0 34 34 34 34 100 - - 1 3 9 Sushruth (PNXI) 2 2 1 34 22* 28 34 121.43 - - 2 1 10 Logesh Prabagaran (PWXI) 1 1 0 30 30 22 30 136.36 - - 3 2

Srajan Khare of PSXI has jumped to the top of the table with his stunning 69-run knock in the opening game for his side. At the second position is Ramakrishna Varma of YXI who has now mustered 60 runs in two outings.

Thamizh Azhagan of KXI who was on top after Day 1 matches has now slipped to third place with 52 runs to his name. Meanwhile, Vikram Kumar and M Sivamurugan complete the top five highest run-getters of this season so far.

Pondicherry T20 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal (PNXI) 2 2 8 - 42 7 5/21 6 6.86 6 - 1 2 M Mathan (PWXI)"}">M Mathan (PWXI) 1 1 4 1 11 4 4/11 2.75 6 8 1 - 3 Narayanlal (PSXI) 1 1 3 - 9 4 4/9 2.25 4.5 8 1 - 4 K Kishore Kumar (YXI) 2 2 8 - 50 4 2/19 12.5 12 8 - - 5 Harshith S (PWXI) 1 1 4 - 17 3 3/17 5.67 8 12 - - 6 Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma (YXI) 2 2 8 - 49 3 3/16 16.33 16 12 - - 7 S Rajaram (KXI) 1 1 2.1 - 14 3 3/14 4.67 4.33 12 - - 8 M Ramakrishna Varma (YXI) 2 2 6 - 40 3 2/29 13.33 12 12 - - 9 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan (PSXI) 1 1 2 - 4 2 2/4 2 6 12 - - 10 Karthigesan S (KXI) 1 1 4 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 12 12 - -

Rajakavi Rajagopal of PNXI became the first bowler this season to scalp a five-wicket haul and is now the highest wicket-taker of the season. He has picked up seven wickets in two matches.

M Mathan and Narayan are next on the list with four wickets each to their name. Meanwhile, K Kishore Kumar and Harshith S complete the top five with four and three wickets respectively this season thus far.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App