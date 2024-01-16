Cricket

Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 30 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Rajakavi Rajagopal

Modified Jan 16, 2024 23:21 IST
Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Runs List
The semi-finalists of the ongoing season of Pondicherry T20 have been confirmed. The last two matches of the league stage were played between Yanam XI and Mahe XI & Pondicherry South XI and Pondicherry West XI.

Yanam XI ended their campaign beating the bottom-placed Mahe XI by a massive margin of 76 runs. They posted 185 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets batting first. They then skittled Mahe XI for just 109 runs in 17.4 overs to win the match comfortably.

In the second match of the day, PSXI couldn’t defend the 122-run total against the PWXI. The latter chased down the target in just 14.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

After a total of 30 league-stage matches, Karaikal XI, PSXI, PWXI, and PNXI managed to qualify for the semifinals. Karaikal XI will now face Pondicherry North XI in the first knockout game on January 17. Meanwhile, PWXI and PSXI will face each other in the second semifinal on the same day.

That said, let us have a look at the list of most runs and wickets after match 30

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR100504s6s
1Kaladi Nagur Babu99-2908832.22226128.32-33410
2Shiva Satish Varma99128010835190147.371-2019
3Logesh P7712355939.17173135.84-22112
4Thamizhazhagan R8711915231.8319299.48-1135
5K Sunil Kumar88-1894423.6320691.75--161
6Sivamurugan M8811875726.71143130.77-1257
7P Sunil Kumar5511706842.5151112.58-2117
8Gautham Srinivas88-1575619.63140112.14-1138
9Vikram Kumar8851404546.67120116.67--113
10Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan88-1315816.38116112.93-176

Kaladi Nagar Babu continues to be on top with 290 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.22 with three fifties to his name. Shiva Satish Varma became the first and only centurion of the season and now has scored 280 runs at an average of 35 at a strike rate of 147.37. Logesh P is next in the list having amassed 235 at an average of close to 40.

Thamizhazhagan and K Sunil Kumar are close at fourth and fifth place respectively with 191 and 189 runs. But their strike rate of less than 100 is the point of debate.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45MD
1Rajakavi Rajagopal7724.4125155/218.335.079.87-1-
2Harshith S7623124113/1411.275.3912.55---
3Karthigesan S8725141113/2312.825.6413.64---
4Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma9930.1188113/1617.096.2316.45--1
5K Kishore Kumar8821.4169113/3215.367.811.82---
6Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan8828.1159104/1115.95.6416.91--
7Vikram Kumar8829171104/1017.15.917.41--
8Narayanlal551593104/99.36.292--
9Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan8818115102/411.56.3910.8--1
10Omar Patni53115195/135.674.647.33-11

Rajakavi Rajagopal is on top of this list with 15 scalps to his name in just seven matches. He's only one of the two bowlers to pick a five-wicket haul.

Next up, four bowlers - Harshith S, Karthigesan S, Malladi Sarma, and K Kishore Kumar - have picked up 11 wickets each. Harshith is the most economical bowler among them and is second in the list with Kishore Kumar completing the top five.

