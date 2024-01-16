Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 30 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Rajakavi Rajagopal

The semi-finalists of the ongoing season of Pondicherry T20 have been confirmed. The last two matches of the league stage were played between Yanam XI and Mahe XI & Pondicherry South XI and Pondicherry West XI.

Yanam XI ended their campaign beating the bottom-placed Mahe XI by a massive margin of 76 runs. They posted 185 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets batting first. They then skittled Mahe XI for just 109 runs in 17.4 overs to win the match comfortably.

In the second match of the day, PSXI couldn’t defend the 122-run total against the PWXI. The latter chased down the target in just 14.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

After a total of 30 league-stage matches, Karaikal XI, PSXI, PWXI, and PNXI managed to qualify for the semifinals. Karaikal XI will now face Pondicherry North XI in the first knockout game on January 17. Meanwhile, PWXI and PSXI will face each other in the second semifinal on the same day.

That said, let us have a look at the list of most runs and wickets after match 30

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kaladi Nagur Babu 9 9 - 290 88 32.22 226 128.32 - 3 34 10 2 Shiva Satish Varma 9 9 1 280 108 35 190 147.37 1 - 20 19 3 Logesh P 7 7 1 235 59 39.17 173 135.84 - 2 21 12 4 Thamizhazhagan R 8 7 1 191 52 31.83 192 99.48 - 1 13 5 5 K Sunil Kumar 8 8 - 189 44 23.63 206 91.75 - - 16 1 6 Sivamurugan M 8 8 1 187 57 26.71 143 130.77 - 1 25 7 7 P Sunil Kumar 5 5 1 170 68 42.5 151 112.58 - 2 11 7 8 Gautham Srinivas 8 8 - 157 56 19.63 140 112.14 - 1 13 8 9 Vikram Kumar 8 8 5 140 45 46.67 120 116.67 - - 11 3 10 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 8 8 - 131 58 16.38 116 112.93 - 1 7 6

Kaladi Nagar Babu continues to be on top with 290 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.22 with three fifties to his name. Shiva Satish Varma became the first and only centurion of the season and now has scored 280 runs at an average of 35 at a strike rate of 147.37. Logesh P is next in the list having amassed 235 at an average of close to 40.

Thamizhazhagan and K Sunil Kumar are close at fourth and fifth place respectively with 191 and 189 runs. But their strike rate of less than 100 is the point of debate.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 7 7 24.4 125 15 5/21 8.33 5.07 9.87 - 1 - 2 Harshith S 7 6 23 124 11 3/14 11.27 5.39 12.55 - - - 3 Karthigesan S 8 7 25 141 11 3/23 12.82 5.64 13.64 - - - 4 Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma 9 9 30.1 188 11 3/16 17.09 6.23 16.45 - - 1 5 K Kishore Kumar 8 8 21.4 169 11 3/32 15.36 7.8 11.82 - - - 6 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan 8 8 28.1 159 10 4/11 15.9 5.64 16.9 1 - - 7 Vikram Kumar 8 8 29 171 10 4/10 17.1 5.9 17.4 1 - - 8 Narayanlal 5 5 15 93 10 4/9 9.3 6.2 9 2 - - 9 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 8 8 18 115 10 2/4 11.5 6.39 10.8 - - 1 10 Omar Patni 5 3 11 51 9 5/13 5.67 4.64 7.33 - 1 1

Rajakavi Rajagopal is on top of this list with 15 scalps to his name in just seven matches. He's only one of the two bowlers to pick a five-wicket haul.

Next up, four bowlers - Harshith S, Karthigesan S, Malladi Sarma, and K Kishore Kumar - have picked up 11 wickets each. Harshith is the most economical bowler among them and is second in the list with Kishore Kumar completing the top five.

