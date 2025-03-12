Prithvi Shaw hangs out with MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina at Rishabh Pant’s sister’s sangeet ahead of IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw was recently seen chilling with former players MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina at the sangeet ceremony of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant. The ceremony was held in Mussorie on Tuesday, March 11.

Shaw posted an Instagram story in which he was seen posing for a picture with the two cricket stars. Dhoni and Raina's wives were also part of the photograph. Giving fans a glimpse of the sangeet ceremony celebrations, here's what the 25-year-old posted:

Sakshi is set to marry Ankit Chaudhary, a London-based businessman. The couple's wedding will reportedly take place on Wednesday, March 12.

Pant was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy winning squad. Following the final in Dubai, the swashbuckling batter joined his family in Mussorie for the festivities.

Prithvi Shaw went unsold at IPL 2025 auction

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 22. However, Prithvi Shaw won't be seen in action during the edition, having remained unsold at the two-day mega-auction last November.

After a seven-year stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC), the franchise released him ahead of the auction. Shaw entered the event with a base price of ₹75 lakh but failed to fetch a single bid.

The opening batter had an underwhelming season last year, scoring 198 runs across eight matches at an average of 24.75. Once touted to be India's next batting sensation, Shaw finds his career in a precarious position.

The talented youngster was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad after their first two matches. He was also overlooked by the selectors for the 2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He was part of Mumbai's team for the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but couldn't make a significant impact in the T20 tournament. While the team finished as the champions of the domestic competition, Shaw managed to score 197 runs in nine innings at an ordinary average of 21.88.

