Prithvi Shaw involved in heated exchange with Mumbai players during warmup match ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season [Watch]

Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated exchange with the Mumbai players during the first day of the warm-up match between the two sides on Tuesday, October 07. Maharashtra and Mumbai are playing a three-day warm-up game in Pune ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.Maharashtra won the toss and opted to bat first. Playing against his former side, Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw scored a huge hundred in this contest. The right-hander made 181 runs off 220 balls before being dismissed. He tried to sweep a delivery off Musheer Khan to the fence on the third ball of the 74th over.However, he was caught and fell short of a double hundred. As he was walking back after being dismissed, he was seen having a heated argument with the Mumbai players. The umpire had to intervene and separate him from the opposition players. A few words were exchanged as he seemed unhappy while walking back.Watch the video of the same below -Prithvi Shaw's mammoth ton included 21 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 82.27. He batted with an attacking approach as Maharashtra posted a huge total of 465/3 declared after 81 overs. In reply, Mumbai ended the day on 23/1 from seven overs and are behind by 442 runs.Prithvi Shaw set for Ranji Trophy comebackPrithvi Shaw, who represented Mumbai in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, played only two matches in the season. He made 59 runs from four innings and was dropped from Mumbai's squad due to poor form and fitness concerns.Coincidentally, his last Ranji Trophy match was against Maharashtra, where he had scored 40 runs across both innings. Earlier this year, he sought an NOC from Mumbai and shifted his base to Maharashtra.The 25-year-old has displayed solid form after making the shift. He marked his Maharashtra debut with a century in the Buchi Babu Tournament in August 2025. Shaw has worked hard ahead of the new domestic season and is all set for his comeback, beginning with the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will begin on October 15. Maharastra are in the Elite Group B. They will face Kerala in their opening clash. Shaw will be keen to have a strong season with the bat.