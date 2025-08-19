Prithvi Shaw smashes maiden century for Maharashtra off just 122 balls in 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament [Watch]

Prithvi Shaw marked his comeback grandly with his maiden century for Maharashtra in the opening round of the ongoing 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament. Notably, Shaw moved from Mumbai to Maharashtra recently.In his very first innings for Maharashtra, the right-hander smashed a century off just 122 balls against Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, August 19, in Chennai. He brought up his ton with a single on the fourth ball of the 45th over. The celebration from Prithvi Shaw was rather subdued as he raised his bat and shared a light hug with his batting partner Siddharth Mhatre.He was eventually dismissed on 111 off 141 balls by Shubham Agarwal with the team's total on 166/5.Watch the video of the moment posted by Maharashtra Cricket Association on X (formerly Twitter) below:He recently featured in the T20 Mumbai League 2025 for the North Mumbai Panthers, where he scored 137 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 163.10. Since joining Maharashtra, the 25-year-old has made a positive start in his journey to return to international cricket.Prithvi Shaw last played for Mumbai in December 2024Prithvi Shaw last played for Mumbai in December 2024 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He managed only 197 runs from nine games at an average of 21.88 and a strike-rate of 156.34. In June 2025, he obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move from Mumbai.He was earlier dropped from Mumbai's 2024-25 Ranji Trophy squad following fitness and disciplinary issues. The right-hander has played 58 first-class matches and has scored 4556 runs at an average of 46.02 with 13 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.Notably, Shaw made his international debut in 2018 in a Test match against the West Indies at Rajkot. He last played in the format for India in 2020. From five Tests, he has scored 339 runs at an average of 42.37 with a hundred and two fifties.He has also played six ODIs and a T20I. His last international appearance came in July 2021 in his only T20I against Sri Lanka. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck in that game and ever since, has been out of the Indian team.Notably, Prithvi Shaw remained unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auctions and did not feature in the tournament.