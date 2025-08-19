  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Prithvi Shaw smashes maiden century for Maharashtra off just 122 balls in 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament [Watch]

Prithvi Shaw smashes maiden century for Maharashtra off just 122 balls in 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Aug 19, 2025 14:50 IST
Australia A v India A - Tour Match: Day 3 - Source: Getty
Prithvi Shaw last played a Test for India in 2020 - Source: Getty

Prithvi Shaw marked his comeback grandly with his maiden century for Maharashtra in the opening round of the ongoing 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament. Notably, Shaw moved from Mumbai to Maharashtra recently.

Ad

In his very first innings for Maharashtra, the right-hander smashed a century off just 122 balls against Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, August 19, in Chennai. He brought up his ton with a single on the fourth ball of the 45th over. The celebration from Prithvi Shaw was rather subdued as he raised his bat and shared a light hug with his batting partner Siddharth Mhatre.

He was eventually dismissed on 111 off 141 balls by Shubham Agarwal with the team's total on 166/5.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the moment posted by Maharashtra Cricket Association on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Ad

He recently featured in the T20 Mumbai League 2025 for the North Mumbai Panthers, where he scored 137 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 163.10. Since joining Maharashtra, the 25-year-old has made a positive start in his journey to return to international cricket.

Prithvi Shaw last played for Mumbai in December 2024

Prithvi Shaw last played for Mumbai in December 2024 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He managed only 197 runs from nine games at an average of 21.88 and a strike-rate of 156.34. In June 2025, he obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move from Mumbai.

Ad

He was earlier dropped from Mumbai's 2024-25 Ranji Trophy squad following fitness and disciplinary issues. The right-hander has played 58 first-class matches and has scored 4556 runs at an average of 46.02 with 13 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.

Notably, Shaw made his international debut in 2018 in a Test match against the West Indies at Rajkot. He last played in the format for India in 2020. From five Tests, he has scored 339 runs at an average of 42.37 with a hundred and two fifties.

Ad

He has also played six ODIs and a T20I. His last international appearance came in July 2021 in his only T20I against Sri Lanka. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck in that game and ever since, has been out of the Indian team.

Notably, Prithvi Shaw remained unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auctions and did not feature in the tournament.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications