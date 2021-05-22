Peshawar Zalmi rope in Inzamam-ul-Haq as mentor and batting consultant for remaining matches of PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi took to social media on Saturday to announce that they have signed Inzamam-ul-Haq as a mentor and batting consultant for their remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Inzamam-ul-Haq is one of the most successful batsmen in Pakistan cricket history. The former Pakistan skipper played 378 ODI matches, scoring 11,739 runs at an average of 39.53. In Test cricket, Inzamam has amassed 8,830 runs, including 46 half-centuries and 25 hundreds.

Since retiring, Inzamam-ul-Haq has had coaching stints with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Peshawar Zalmi welcomed him to their franchise with the following tweet:

"Legend Inzamam Ul Haq joins Peshawar Zalmi as Mentor/Batting Consultant for remaining matches of PSL 6. Welcome to the Zalmi family."

Inzamam-ul-Haq played a vital role in the rise of the Afghanistan cricket team. When he was the team's coach, the Afghans upset the West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

Peshawar Zalmi have a strong squad for PSL 2021, and the team management will expect their batsmen to perform better under Inzamam's guidance.

Peshawar Zalmi currently hold second position in the PSL 2021 points table

Peshawar Zalmi won three of their five matches in the first phase of PSL 2021

Having recorded three wins and two defeats in the first phase of PSL 2021, Peshawar Zalmi are currently in second position on the points table, behind defending champions Karachi Kings.

Peshawar will resume their PSL 2021 campaign on June 4 against the Lahore Qalandars. The team has a strong chance of qualifying for the next round.

With the likes of Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Fidel Edwards, David Miller and Sherfane Rutherford in their ranks, Peshawar Zalmi will start as one of the favorites to win PSL 2021 in the UAE.