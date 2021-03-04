PSL 2021 postponement will negatively impact the return of cricket in Pakistan: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper and legendary batsman, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has opined that the postponement of PSL 2021 will be a detriment to the revival of cricket in the country.

PSL 2021 was indefinitely deferred on Thursday after three more players tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally of cases in the tournament's bio- bubble to seven.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that the PSL's reputation has been tarnished. He also stated that overseas players will now argue that the bio-bubble and safety protocols in place during the tournament are not adequate.

“Players can say that the arrangements in the PSL are not adequate. This happened last time as well. This can create future problems. Other teams might have issues now," said Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"We are already hearing that some players have returned their tickets, citing either their board or country as the source that is warning them. The doors of cricket had opened in Pakistan. Now, will other countries send their players to our country?” added Inzamam-ul-Haq.

PCB should pinpoint the culprits behind PSL postponement: Inzamam-ul-Haq

The 51-year old stressed that bio-bubble protocols breached during the PSL have to be thoroughly investigated and the culprits have to be penalised.

“This is a point to ponder. Just because we needed to hold this PSL to satisfy the sponsors, our mistakes have cost us in such a massive manner. If we don’t take this matter seriously and try to sweep it under the rug then in the future this will happen again," said Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"They should pinpoint the culprits and distance themselves from the entire thing. They need to show that they can take action in order to show people outside of the country," added Inzamam-ul-Haq.

In a press conference earlier this evening, the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief executive, Wasim Khan, stated that the organizing committee of the PSL will explore different options to stage the rest of PSL 2021 later this year.