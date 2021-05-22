Shimron Hetmyer to play for Multan Sultans, Zahir Khan to represent Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

The Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s replacement drafts for the remainder of the 2021 season saw Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars make four new signings on Saturday.

The Sultans have roped in pugnacious West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer and St Lucian wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles. The Gladiators have picked exciting Afghan chinaman Zahir Khan while the Qalandars have gone with a new face in Singapore-based all-rounder Tim David.

Hetmyer's exploits in T20 cricket are well known. In the recently concluded first half of the IPL 2021, the southpaw scored 84 runs across 6 innings, striking at over 200 and getting out just once. This will be his debut season in the PSL.

Hetmyer's compatriot Charles has plied his trade in the PSL once before, accruing 208 runs from 7 innings in the 2018-19 season for the Sultans. Overall, Charles has played 48 ODIs and 34 T20Is for West Indies, scoring 1283 and 784 runs respectively.

Although Zahir Khan hasn't played in the PSL and IPL yet, he has been a household name at other T20 competitions around the world. In 16 Big Bash League games, the 22-year-old has accounted for 14 wickets at a frugal economy rate of 6.76 and an average of 28.

Tim David is a right-handed batsman and a medium-pace bowler. He has played 40 T20 games across various leagues, collecting a substantial 946 runs (average 35.03) and 5 wickets.

Other PSL signings for the Sultans, Gladiators and Qalandars

PSL 2021 will restart on June 1

In the initial replacement draft for the PSL 2021 season, the Sultans brought in Mahmudullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, George Linde, Obed McCoy for Chris Lynn, James Vince, Adam Lyth and Carlos Brathwaite respectively.

The Gladiators included Andre Russell for Tom Banton. The Qalandars brought in Shakib Al Hasan, James Faulkner, Joe Burns, Callum Ferguson, Seekkuge Prasanna for Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Tom Abell and Samit Patel respectively.

The PSL will resume on June 1, most probably in the UAE.

PCB receives all approvals for HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi.

