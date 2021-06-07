"We are actually going to lose out financially"- PCB CEO says board will suffer losses even after completing PSL 2021

Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) is set to resume this Wednesday (June 9) in Abu Dhabi. However, the tournament's remaining games are unlikely to benefit the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) financially.

According to PCB CEO Wasim Khan, the organizers are yet to negotiate a few financial deals. The board will also pay any incremental expenses that the franchises incur in PSL 2021.

Wasim stated that the PCB is ready to conduct PSL 2021 despite the losses to maintain the credibility of the event. In an interview with Cricbuzz, Wasim Khan said:

“We have confirmed that we will pick up any incremental costs that the franchises incur. We ended up with a time frame that is quite condensed. We will have to review all those contracts at the request of our sponsors, broadcasters and others.

"We will be getting into those negotiations very soon. But this was certainly not done for financial reasons, because financially we are actually going to lose out. This was done because we felt that it was important for the credibility of HBL PSL and the country that we complete the competition in the window that we have."

PSL 2021 began in the month of February, with the PCB allotting all games to Karachi and Lahore.

Unfortunately, because of multiple COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble, the organizers had to postpone the competition on March 4.

PSL 2021 will end on June 24

PSL 2021 schedule for the Abu Dhabi leg. (Image Courtesy: PSLT20 on Twitter)

The PCB had no other option but to schedule multiple double-headers and complete the remaining PSL 2021 matches in a brief period.

As mentioned ahead, the tournament will resume on June 9, with the summit clash scheduled for June 24.

Defending champions Karachi Kings are the number one team on the points table right now. It will be exciting to see if the Kings can win the crown again.

