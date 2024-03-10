PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 26

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of PSL 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 9.

Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi continue to dominate in the top two spots respectively. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators also reclaimed their third and fourth spots with four wins each. However, Islamabad possesses a better Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.221 as compared to Gladiators’ -0.635.

Karachi Kings retained their fifth despite their three-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars. Despite having a better NRR of -0.2 than Gladiators, they are ranked fifth due to eight points in their account.

However, Qalandars, despite being eliminated, will try to end their campaign on a positive on Sunday in the upcoming last league-stage match against Gladiators.

Shoaib Malik's last-ball-thriller keeps Karachi in the playoffs race

Karachi Kings won the toss on their home ground and decided to bowl first on Saturday.

Anwar Ali dismissed Lahore’s opener Mirza Baig in the third over of the powerplay to provide Kings’ a fine start. However, Fakhar Zaman stood strong on the other end and notched up a fine 35-ball half-century, comprising five fours and two sixes.

Abdullah Shafique also backed him with his 39-ball 55-run innings, a knock that featured six boundaries. Following Abdullah’s dismissal, Shai Hope (9) and skipper Shaheen Afridi (1) couldn’t capitalize on their time on the field.

However, Sikandar Raza (22* of 16) and David Wiese (24* off 9) played a crucial role in setting a challenging 177-run target for the Karachi Kings. Zahid Mahmood picked up two wickets for the Kings, while Hasan Ali took one in his four-over quota.

In reply, Tim Seifert and James Vince stitched a 59-run partnership for the first wicket. After Vince departed for 42 off 27, Siefert (36) and skipper Shan Masood (24) built a 40-run partnership. However, Kieron Pollard (3) couldn’t contribute much with the bat.

As the game progressed, Shoaib Malik (27*) and Irfan Khan (35) played a vital role in the lower order. Malik smashed a beautiful boundary when three runs were required on the last ball of the innings, winning the game by three wickets.

Tayyab Abbas picked up two wickets for Qalandars while Zaman Khan, Raza, and Afridi claimed one wicket apiece.

