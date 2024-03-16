PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators (Updated) ft. Martin Guptill and Imad Wasim

Islamabad United took on Quetta Gladiators in the first eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Friday, March 15, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Islamabad won the toss and elected to bat.

They made 174 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Martin Guptill was the highest scorer for Islamabad and made 56 runs off 47 deliveries. Agha Salman also had a decent outing with the bat and made 31 runs off 21 deliveries. Mohammad Amir and Akeal Hosein picked two wickets each for Quetta.

Omair Yousuf and Akeal were the only batters who managed to make double-digit scores for Quetta. Quetta was bundled out for 135 runs in 18.4 overs and lost the match by 39 runs.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 10 10 1 544 111* 60.44 377 144.29 1 5 1 61 11 2 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 11 11 - 381 82 34.63 307 124.1 - 4 2 30 15 3 Usman Khan (MS) 6 6 3 373 106* 124.33 222 168.01 2 1 - 45 10 4 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 5 Saud Shakeel (QG) 10 10 1 323 88* 35.88 228 141.66 - 2 1 31 15 6 C Munro (IU) 9 9 - 309 84 34.33 222 139.18 - 3 - 32 12 7 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 8 Shadab Khan (IU) 10 10 2 301 80 37.62 204 147.54 - 3 - 23 15 9 Agha Salman (IU) 10 10 2 295 64* 36.87 206 143.2 - 2 - 24 12 10 Saim Ayub (PZ) 10 10 - 272 88 27.2 175 155.42 - 1 1 21 17

Babar Azam is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 544 runs in 10 matches at an average of 60.44 and a strike rate of 144.29.

Mohammad Rizwan is still in second place and has amassed 381 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 124.1.

Usman Khan has 373 runs to his name in six games at a strike rate of 168.01 and is still in third position.

Rassie van der Dussen has made 364 runs in seven games at an average of 72.8 and a strike rate of 154.89. He is still the fourth-highest run-scorer this season.

Saud Shakeel has made 323 runs in 10 games at an average of 35.88 and is still in fifth place.

Martin Guptill played his first game of the season on Friday and was the highest scorer. He scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 119.14, including five fours and one six.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 11 11 263 43.5 - 345 23 6/40 15 7.87 11.43 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 11 11 234 39 1 322 18 3/19 17.88 8.25 13 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 10 10 240 40 - 313 16 3/18 19.56 7.82 15 - - 4 AJ Hosein (QG) 10 10 240 40 - 308 15 4/23 20.53 7.7 16 1 - 5 DJ Willey (MS) 10 10 234 39 - 291 14 3/22 20.78 7.46 16.71 - - 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 9 9 216 36 1 310 14 3/33 22.14 8.61 15.42 - - 7 Hasan Ali (KK) 10 10 228 38 - 314 14 4/15 22.42 8.26 16.28 1 - 8 Abbas Afridi (MS) 8 8 168 28 - 239 13 3/33 18.38 8.53 12.92 - - 9 Naseem Shah (IU) 9 9 207 34.3 2 263 11 2/27 23.9 7.62 18.81 - - 10 L Wood (PZ) 10 10 230 38.2 1 311 11 2/13 28.27 8.11 20.9 - -

Usama Mir is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken a total of 23 wickets in 11 games at an average of 15.

Mohammad Ali is still in second place and has picked 18 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 17.88.

Abrar Ahmed has taken a total of 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 19.56 and is still in third position.

Akeal Hosein has jumped to fourth position from eighth and has picked 15 wickets in 10 games at an average of 20.53.

David Willey has moved to fifth place from fourth and has 14 wickets to his name in 10 matches.

Imad Wasim was the most successful bowler in the first eliminator and bowled his second-best bowling spell this season. He has picked a total of seven wickets in 10 matches at an average of 28.85.

