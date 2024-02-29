PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (Updated) ft. Sherfane Rutherford and Abrar Ahmed

Karachi Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Thursday, February 29, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl.

The Kings posted 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. James Vince was the highest scorer for the team and scored 37 runs off 25 deliveries. Only three other batters scored more than 20 runs for the team. Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for the Gladiators and took three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

The Gladiators had a decent start to their chase and the openers, Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel added 57 runs for the first wicket. They lost the next four batters for just 32 runs. The Caribbean duo of Sherfane Rutherford and Akeal Hosein added 80 runs for the sixth wicket.

They helped the Gladiators win the match on the last delivery of their innings with five wickets in hand. Rutherford remained unbeaten on 58 runs off 31 deliveries.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 5 5 1 330 111* 82.5 218 151.37 1 2 - 35 7 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 6 6 2 300 104* 75 191 157.06 1 2 - 21 12 3 RR Hendricks (MS) 6 6 1 286 79* 57.2 208 137.5 - 3 - 30 9 4 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 6 6 1 239 72* 47.8 165 144.84 - 3 - 27 8 5 JJ Roy (QG) 5* 5 - 200 75 40 131 152.67 - 2 - 22 8 6 KA Pollard (KK) 5* 5 3 196 58 98 121 161.98 - 1 - 11 12 7 Agha Salman (IU) 5 5 2 188 64* 62.66 122 154.09 - 2 - 16 8 8 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 6 6 - 187 82 31.16 154 121.42 - 2 2 19 9 9 C Munro (IU) 5 5 - 186 82 37.2 146 127.39 - 2 - 18 6 10 Saim Ayub (PZ) 5 5 - 175 88 35 114 153.5 - 1 1 14 9

Babar Azam is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 330 runs in five matches at an average of 82.5. Rassie van der Dussen is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored 300 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 157.06.

Reeza Hendricks is still in third place and has amassed 286 runs in six matches at an average of 57.2 and a strike rate of 137.5. Shahibzada Farhan is the fourth-highest run-getter and has 239 runs to his name in six matches at an average of 47.8 and a strike rate of 144.84.

Jason Roy has jumped to fifth place from 10th. He has made 200 runs in five games at a strike rate of 152.67. Sherfane Rutherford was the highest scorer on Thursday and has jumped to 13th place with 138 runs to his name at an average of 34.5.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 6 6 138 23 1 144 13 3/19 11.07 6.26 10.61 - - 2 Usama Mir (MS) 6 6 144 24 - 178 13 6/40 13.69 7.41 11.07 - 1 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 5* 5 120 20 - 153 10 3/18 15.3 7.65 12 - - 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 6 6 144 24 1 200 9 3/33 22.22 8.33 16 - - 5 Arif Yaqoob (PZ) 3 3 66 11 - 91 8 5/27 11.37 8.27 8.25 - 1 6 DJ Willey (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 140 8 3/37 17.5 7.36 14.25 - - 7 AJ Hosein (QG) 5* 5 120 20 - 151 8 2/17 18.87 7.55 15 - - 8 Hasan Ali (KK) 5* 5 116 19.2 - 178 8 3/30 22.25 9.2 14.5 - - 9 L Wood (PZ) 5 5 119 19.5 1 155 7 2/13 22.14 7.81 17 - - 10 Naseem Shah (IU) 5 5 120 20 - 158 7 2/27 22.57 7.9 17.14 - -

Mohammad Ali is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked 13 wickets in six games at an average of 11.07, an economy of 6.26, and a strike rate of 10.61.

Usama Mir is still in second place with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.69. Abrar Ahmed has jumped to third place from sixth and has picked 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.3.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has slipped to fourth place from third. He has taken nine wickets in six matches at an average of 22.22. Arif Yaqoob has moved to fifth position from fourth and has picked eight wickets in three matches at an average of 11.37.

