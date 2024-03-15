PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Usamar Mir

Multan Sultans secured a seven-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1 to make it to the grand finale of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, March 14.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted a below-par total of 146/7 in 20 overs on a relatively good batting wicket. Captain Babar Azam was the top-scorer, amassing 46 runs in 42 balls with five fours.

Mohammad Haris (22), and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (24) were also the top contributors in the first innings. Chris Jordan and Usama Mir scalped two wickets apiece for Multan Sultans.

In response, the Sultans finished off the game in 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Yasir Khan scored a half-century, hitting 54 runs in 37 balls with seven fours and one six.

Usman Khan (36*) contributed with valuable runs while Iftikhar Ahmed played an unbeaten cameo of 22 from eight balls. Mehran Mumtaz, Aamer Jamal, and Salman Irshad scalped a wicket apiece but in vain.

That said, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 10 10 1 544 111* 60.44 377 144.29 1 5 1 61 11 2 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 11 11 - 381 82 34.63 307 124.1 - 4 2 30 15 3 Usman Khan (MS) 6 6 3 373 106* 124.33 222 168.01 2 1 - 45 10 4 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 5 Saud Shakeel (QG) 9 9 1 323 88* 40.37 223 144.84 - 2 - 31 15 6 C Munro (IU) 9 9 - 309 84 34.33 222 139.18 - 3 - 32 12 7 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 8 Shadab Khan (IU) 9 9 2 278 80 39.71 191 145.54 - 3 - 22 13 9 Saim Ayub (PZ) 10 10 - 272 88 27.2 175 155.42 - 1 1 21 17 10 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 8 8 1 266 72* 38 199 133.66 - 3 - 31 8

Babar Azam continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 544 runs from 10 innings at an average of 60.44. Mohammad Rizwan retained the second rank, hitting 381 runs from 11 games.

Usman Khan (373) moved one spot up to secure the third position. Rassie van der Dussen slipped from the third to the fourth rank, scoring 364 runs. Saud Shakeel (323), Colin Munro (309), and Reeza Hendricks (304) maintained their fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively.

Shadab Khan (278), Saim Ayub (272), and Sahibzada Farhan (266) continued to settle with the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions in the batting standings.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 11 11 263 43.5 - 345 23 6/40 15 7.87 11.43 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 11 11 234 39 1 322 18 3/19 17.88 8.25 13 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 9 9 216 36 - 281 15 3/18 18.73 7.8 14.4 - - 4 DJ Willey (MS) 10 10 234 39 - 291 14 3/22 20.78 7.46 16.71 - - 5 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 9 9 216 36 1 310 14 3/33 22.14 8.61 15.42 - - 6 Hasan Ali (KK) 10 10 228 38 - 314 14 4/15 22.42 8.26 16.28 1 - 7 Abbas Afridi (MS) 8 8 168 28 - 239 13 3/33 18.38 8.53 12.92 - - 8 AJ Hosein (QG) 9 9 216 36 - 274 13 4/23 21.07 7.61 16.61 1 - 9 L Wood (PZ) 10 10 230 38.2 1 311 11 2/13 28.27 8.11 20.9 - - 10 Zaman Khan (LQ) 9 9 192 32 - 316 11 4/37 28.72 9.87 17.45 1 -

Usama Mir continued to lead the wickets standings with 23 scalps while Mohammad Ali retained his second rank, scalping 18 wickets. Quetta’s Abrar Ahmed (15) retained his third position in the tally.

David Willey (14) moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank at 20.78. Shaheen Afridi (14) and Hasan Ali (14) slid one position each to secure the fifth and sixth ranks respectively. Abbas Afridi (13) climbed up one spot to occupy the seventh position at 18.38.

Akeal Hosein (13) slid from the seventh to the eighth slot at 21.07 while Luke Wood (11) and Zaman Khan (11) retained their ninth and 10th positions at 28.27 and 28.72 respectively.

