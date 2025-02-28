PSL 2025 full schedule released; tournament to clash entirely with the IPL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the complete schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Friday, February 28. Thirty-four matches will be played in the six-team league this season across four venues.

The curtain raiser for the PSL 2025 will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11, when defending champions Islamabad United will face the Lahore Qalandars. A doubleheader is scheduled for April 12 as the Peshawar Zalmi will play the Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, and then the Karachi Kings will go up against the Multan Sultans during the night.

The tournament will entertain fans for more than a month before concluding on May 18.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to host 13 games of PSL 2025, including two Eliminators and the final. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue for 11 fixtures, while the National Bank Stadium in Karachi and the Multan Cricket Stadium will host five games apiece.

"We remain dedicated to enhancing the experience for players, fans, and stakeholders" - PSL CEO Salman Naseer

In an official media release, Pakistan Super League CEO Salman Naseer expressed excitement for the new season. He also assured that they are working hard to enhance the experience of the players, fans, and stakeholders to take the league to the next level.

Naseer said: (via pcb.com.pk)

“We are thrilled to officially announce the schedule for the historic 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Over the past decade, the HBL PSL has grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan’s cricketing talent. The fans in this year’s tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi."

He added:

"As part of our commitment to expanding the reach of the league, we are delighted to host an exhibition match in Peshawar before the start of the tournament, which is a significant step in bringing top-tier cricket to Peshawar, a city with a deep-rooted love for the game. We remain dedicated to enhancing the experience for players, fans, and stakeholders, who have witnessed some breathtaking contests in the league over the years.”

The Pakistan Super League will clash completely with IPL 2025, which begins on March 22 and concludes on May 25.

