PSL 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details for Pakistan Super League 2025

The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is set to kick off on April 11 and will run until May 18. The country's premier franchise T20 tournament was delayed by a couple of months to accommodate the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was hosted by Pakistan.

Six franchises, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators, will participate in the tournament. Shadab Khan, David Warner, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel are the respective captains of the side.

Islamabad United will enter as the defending champions, having won the last edition in 2024. Babar was the best batter with 569 runs, while Usama Mir emerged as the most successful bowler with 24 wickets.

The competition will be conducted in a double round-robin format, with each team playing the others twice. The top two teams in the table will play the Qualifier, while the third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out in the Eliminator 1.

Thereafter, the loser of Qualifier will lock horns with the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2. The final will be played between the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2.

A total of 34 games will be played in the league across four different venues, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore and Multan. Notably, Qualifier will be played in Rawalpindi, while Lahore will host the remaining playoff games.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast and live-streaming details of the tournament.

Pakistan Super League 2025 telecast channel list

A Sports and PTV Sports will broadcast the PSL 2025 games in Pakistan, with their Urdu and English feeds being divided between them. On days when A Sports broadcasts the games in English, PTV Sports will take care of the Urdu feed.

Star Sports Network will broadcast the games in India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, interested fans in Bangladesh can enjoy the live broadcast on T Sports.

SuperSport will cover the game in South Africa, while SKY Sports and Geo News are the official broadcasters in the United Kingdom.

Country Telecast channel Pakistan ASports, PTV Sports India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Sony Sports Network Bangladesh T Sports Africa SuperSport United Kingdom SKY Sports and Geo North America Willow TV Middle East and North Africa Myco Rest of the World Sports Central

Pakistan Super League 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in Pakistan can live-stream the PSL 2025 on platforms like Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco, and Begin. Meanwhile, Indian viewers buy a match pass or the tournament pass on the FanCode app and website to witness the top Pakistan players in action.

Country Streaming partner Pakistan Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin India FanCode

