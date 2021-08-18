Rahul Dravid reapplies for NCA's head of cricket role

Former India player and skipper Rahul Dravid has reapplied for the position of head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as per a PTI report.

The BCCI had to invite applicants after Dravid's two-year contract had ended. As per the rulebook, there is no provision to extend the tenure and there would have to be fresh applications for the post.

Apart from Rahul Dravid, no other prominent names have applied: BCCI source

Regarding the developments, a BCCI source told PTI that Rahul Dravid was the lone applicant for the position.

"Yes, Rahul has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don't need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence. In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post."

The report added that the BCCI has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications by a few more days to make sure that interested candidates get a chance to apply.

"The BCCI brass has decided to extend the deadline from August 15 by a few more days. When Rahul is in the fray, everyone knows that there is little meaning in applying for the post. It's more of a formality but yeah to be fair, a few more days are there if anyone feels that they would like to throw their hat in the ring," the source added.

Any theories about Rahul Dravid replacing Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the national side after the ICC T20 World Cup can now be binned. Dravid had earlier hinted at his reluctance to take over Shastri's role as coach of the Indian team.

In a virtual press conference ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka last month, Dravid said:

"You know, to be honest with you I am happy doing what I am doing. For me, I haven't given any other thought than this tour and getting through this tour."

