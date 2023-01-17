Ranji Trophy 2022-23: [WATCH] Sarfaraz Khan dedicates his latest century to Sidhu Moosewala

Sarfaraz Khan continued his domination in first-class cricket, smashing his 13th first-class ton on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 clash against Delhi on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz, who has been an ardent fan of Sidhu Moosewala, dedicated the knock to the late Punjabi rapper, who was assassinated on May 29, 2022.

Over the course of his career, Sarfaraz has celebrated different landmarks in his career with unique gestures and poses. During his interaction with PTI, Sarfaraz quipped that he had earlier done a similar kind of celebration but Hotstar didn’t show it.

"This was for Sidhu Moose Wala. I love his songs and mostly me and Hardik Tamore (keeper) listen to his songs. I did a similar kind of celebration during an earlier match also (in his memory), but then, Hotstar didn't show it. I had decided once I score another hundred, I would repeat the celebration," Sarfraz said as quoted by PTI.

Sarfaraz Khan went on to score 125 in just 155 deliveries, laced with 16 fours and 4 sixes.

The 25-year-old looked in a rich vein of form and dominated the Delhi attack from ball one. He stamped his authority on the bowlers with some delightful shots and helped Mumbai post a competitive 293 on the board in their first innings.

Sarfaraz Khan - Shams Mulani help Mumbai post a competitive score

Coming into bat at 62/3, Sarfaraz steadied the ship and was later well-supported by Shams Mulani.

The duo shared a crucial 144 runs partnership for the sixth wicket but the rest of the batters barring Prithvi Shaw (40) faltered on a wicket that had some assistance for the bowlers.

Despite his consistent showing in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz Khan was not included in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Australia.

Interestingly, Sarfaraz (82.6) is just behind Don Bradman (105.4) as far as the overall average in first-class cricket is concerned.

