Patidar ton, rain add to Mumbai’s woes as MP gain significant lead on Day 4 of Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Madhya Pradesh (MP) moved one step closer to clinching the Ranji Trophy 2022 title, claiming a significant 162-run first-innings lead over Mumbai on Day 4 of the final in Bengaluru on Saturday, June 25.

Mumbai batted aggressively in their second innings and reached 113 for two at stumps, having faced 22 overs. However, they still trail MP by 49 runs. With just a day left in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, only a miracle can stop MP from lifting the championship.

Resuming the day trailing Mumbai by just six runs in the first innings, MP continued their domination and posted 536 in their first innings. Rajat Patidar became the third centurion for MP in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, smashing 122 off 219 balls with the aid of 20 fours.

MP resumed their innings on a commanding 368 for three, with Patidar unbeaten on 67 and skipper Aditya Shrivastava on 11. They took the lead when Patidar drove Mohit Avasthi towards deep cover for a couple. Shrivastava showed some intent early in the day as he danced down the track to Shams Mulani and lofted him for a maximum.

Patidar brought up MP’s 400 in style, with a short arm jab off Avasthi for four towards deep-midwicket. The Mumbai pacer, however, delivered the first breakthrough of the day for Mumbai, having Shrivastava (25) caught with a sharp short of a good length delivery. Akshat Raghuwanshi (nine) was knocked over by Tushar Deshpande with a ball that jagged back in and kept a bit low.

Mulani joined the wicket-taking act by trapping Parth Sahani leg before for 11. At the other end, though, Patidar brought up a memorable hundred in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final by punching Deshpande to deep point for a couple.

MP went to lunch on Day 4 at 475 for six, with Patidar batting on 120 and Saransh Jain on 20.

Patidar falls but Saransh Jain frustrates Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Patidar’s fine innings ended early in the second session of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final. Mumbai pacer Deshpande got a delivery to shape back and sneak through between the bat and pad.

Anubhav Agarwal was also trapped lbw by Mulani for eight. Mulani soon had Kumar Kartikeya caught for nine, but Jain frustrated Mumbai with a defiant knock. He reached an impressive fifty by clipping Mulani to deep square leg for a couple.

It started pouring immediately after Jain crossed his half-century to wash away whatever faint hopes Mumbai had of making a comeback in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final. Following the frustrating interruption, Mulani completed a five-wicket haul as Jain miscued a catch to long-on. His innings of 57, which included seven fours, however, lifted MP’s lead to 162.

Mumbai batted aggressively in their second innings, with Hardik Tamore walking out to bat with captain Prithvi Shaw. They got some help from MP’s fielders as a couple of chances went down early. The duo took on the bowling and brought up the fifty partnership in quick time.

The enterprising stand ended when Tamore (25) bottom-edged Kumar Kartikeya and was bowled. Shaw smashed three fours and two sixes before being caught at shortish cover for 44, trying to take on Gaurav Yadav. Armaan Jaffer (30*) and Suved Parkar (nine) were at the crease for Mumbai when stumps were called.

It was another day dominated by MP and they deservedly find themselves in pole position to lift the Ranji Trophy 2022 crown.

