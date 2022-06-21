"No one even congratulated me after scoring a 50" - Prithvi Shaw on importance of big scores ahead of Ranji Trophy 2022 final

Prithvi Shaw's Mumbai team has been on an absolute rampage this Ranji Trophy season. However, the 22-year-old captain has recorded just three half-centuries from five games and hasn't been able to deliver consistently.

Mumbai have always been famous for their 'khadoos' batting, where batters put an invaluable price on their wickets and play marathon knocks to tire their opponents out. But Shaw hasn't been able to do that this season.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh This is just amazing - Mumbai 61/0 & Prithvi Shaw 60*(64) & Jaiswal 0*(50) at the moment. This is just amazing - Mumbai 61/0 & Prithvi Shaw 60*(64) & Jaiswal 0*(50) at the moment. https://t.co/L3X68ecePW

However, speaking to reporters on the eve of the final, Prithvi Shaw stated that he isn't too concerned about his personal form as the team's interest is his priority. He said:

"I have scored a couple (three) of 50s but that's not enough for me for sure and no one even congratulated me after scoring a 50 and you feel bad as well (jokingly). It happens sometimes but I am glad that my team is doing well. As a captain, I have to think of all 21 players I have got here and not just about me."

Who will be smiling in five days' time - Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw, or Madhya Pradesh's Aditya Shrivastava? The two captains shake hands before the #RanjiTrophy final.Who will be smiling in five days' time - Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw, or Madhya Pradesh's Aditya Shrivastava? The two captains shake hands before the #RanjiTrophy final.Who will be smiling in five days' time - Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw, or Madhya Pradesh's Aditya Shrivastava? https://t.co/JNDH9nMzIB

"In cricket and in life, the graph always goes up and down" - Prithvi Shaw

Despite being just 22 years of age, Prithvi Shaw has already seen quite a few highs and lows in his career. He smashed a Test century on debut for India but was also dropped from the team after his horror display in the pink-ball Test Down Under.

But he has accepted that any sportsperson's career is a rollercoaster of emotions. Shaw is fully focused on the task at hand and wants to live in the present. He stated:

"In cricket and in life, the graph always goes up and down and it's never going to always go up. So it's just a matter of time that I middle those balls and get those big runs again. But right now, I want to ensure that my team is doing fine and is enjoying its game."

Mumbai will take on Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final and will be looking to win a record-extending 42nd title.

