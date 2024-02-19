Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Round 7

The seventh round of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 has come to an end. There were some thrilling games over the course of four days, and some big changes have taken place in the points tally.

On that note, let’s delve into details on how the 38 teams performed and look at the updated points tally after round 7 of the Ranji Trophy:

Vidarbha dominates Group A

Vidharbha picked up their fifth win this season, beating Haryana by 115 runs at home. They continue to dominate, sitting at the top of the tally with 33 points, while Haryana are fourth with three wins in seven games and 24 points.

The clash between Services and Maharashtra resulted in a draw. The former moves to the third spot with 25 points, while Maharashtra are languishing at second from bottom with 14 points.

Saurashtra crushed Manipur by an innings and 243 runs to move to second. Saurashtra have four wins in seven games, accumulating 28 points, while Manipur are still searching for their first. They remain at the bottom with zero points.

Jharkhand, meanwhile, picked up their second win after beating Rajasthan by 89 runs. The former is sixth with 19 points, while Rajasthan are fifth with two wins in seven games.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Vidarbha 7 5 1 0 1 0 33 2 Saurashtra 7 4 1 0 2 0 29 3 Services 7 2 1 0 4 0 25 4 Haryana 7 3 2 0 2 0 24 5 Rajasthan 7 2 2 0 3 0 19 6 Jharkhand 7 2 2 0 3 0 16 7 Maharashtra 7 1 3 0 3 0 12 8 Manipur 7 0 7 0 0 0 0

Mumbai top Group B

Mumbai registered a huge win over Assam, by an innings and 80 runs to strengthen their position atop Group B. Mumbai have five wins in seven games and 37 points, while Assam are languishing at second from the bottom with a solitary win in seven games.

Bengal registered a massive win over Bihar, by an innings and 204 runs, to move to third Bengal have two wins in seven games, while Bihar are languishing at the bottom. They have played seven games but are yet to earn a win.

After the Uttar Pradesh-Chhattisgarh game resulted in a draw, both remain with just one win. The former is sixth spot, while Chattisgarh are fifth.

Andhra Pradesh’s seventh game of the season, against Kerala, also resulted in a draw. With three wins and 26 points, they are second, while Kerala are fourth with a solitary win.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 7 5 1 0 1 0 37 2 Andhra 7 3 1 0 3 0 26 3 Bengal 7 2 2 0 3 0 19 4 Kerala 7 1 1 0 5 0 17 5 Chhattisgarh 7 1 1 0 5 0 16 6 Uttar Pradesh 7 1 0 0 6 0 14 7 Assam 7 1 4 0 2 0 8 8 Bihar 7 0 4 0 3 0 5

Tamil Nadu move atop Group C

Tamil Nadu are atop Group C after beating Punjab by nine wickets in a round 7 clash. They boast four wins in seven games and 28 points, while Punjab are sixth with a solitary win in five games.

Karnataka moved down to second after their clash against Chandigarh ended in a draw. The former has three wins in seven games and accumulated 27 points. Chandigarh, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win and are second from bottom.

Railways picked up their third win this season after a five-wicket win over Tripura. The former is fourth, while Tripura are fifth. Gujarat’s seven-wicket win over Goa has helped them stay third. Overall, the former has managed four wins in seven games, while Goa are rooted at the bottom.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Tamil Nadu 7 4 1 0 2 0 28 2 Karnataka 7 3 1 0 3 0 27 3 Gujarat 7 4 2 0 1 0 25 4 Railways 7 3 2 0 2 0 24 5 Tripura 7 2 2 0 3 0 17 6 Punjab 7 1 3 0 3 0 9 7 Chandigarh 7 0 1 0 6 0 6 8 Goa 7 0 5 0 2 0 4

Madhya Pradesh consolidate top spot in Group D

Madhya Pradesh solidified their position at the top after earning their second consecutive win in the round 7 clash against Jammu and Kashmir by 256 runs. MP have four wins in seven games, followed by Baroda with three wins in as many games.

Jammu and Kashmir are fourth, garnering a couple of wins in seven games. Delhi beat Odisha by seven wickets to climb to third. Delhi have three wins and 22 points. Odisha continued to languish at the bottom of the table.

Himachal Pradesh earned a massive win by an innings and 63 runs over Puducherry for their first win this season. HP are econd from the bottom in the points table.

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Madhya Pradesh 7 4 0 0 3 0 32 2 Baroda 7 3 1 0 3 0 24 3 Delhi 7 3 2 0 2 0 20 4 J AND K 7 2 1 0 4 0 18 5 Uttarakhand 7 2 2 0 3 0 17 6 Pondicherry 7 2 4 0 1 0 13 7 Odisha 7 1 4 0 2 0 12 8 Himachal Pradesh 7 1 4 0 2 0 11

