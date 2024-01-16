Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 2 (Updated) ft. Agni Chopra and Mohit Jangra

Nineteen games were played in the round two of the Ranji Trophy 2024, with 11 ending in draw. Three games saw victories by an innings.

Four games were played by the teams in Group A, with two producing a result. Vidarbha beat Manipur by an innings and 90 runs after posting 230 in their first innings. This was the highest margin of victory in Group A.

Three of the four games in Group B ended in draws. The only result came out in the game between Mumbai and Andhra, which the former won by 10 wickets.

Gujarat beat Karnataka by six runs, which was the only game that had a result in Group C. Two games ended in a result in Group D. Baroda beat Puducherry by 98 runs, while Uttarakhand beat Himachal Pradesh by 88 runs in Group D.

In the Plate Group, two of three games ended conclusively. Hyderabad beat Meghalaya by an innings and 81 runs. Sikkim won their game by the biggesh margin in round two, beating Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 288 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIRNOHSAVGBFSR100504S6S
1Agni ChopraMizoram24437-166109.25426102.58215311
2Kishan LyndohMeghalaya23366126818343783.7511601
3C PujaraSaurashtra233351243*167.553362.8510430
4Subhransu SenapatiOdisha24315127710553159.32102213
5Mohit JangraMizoram243041126101.3338080212511
6UmangGujarat24294-8973.550158.6804406
7Riyan ParagAssam24291115597255114.11202915
8A R BawaneMaharashtra22284-15314238573.7620356
9Kumar SurajJharkhand242751113*91.6755149.912343
10Aditya TareUttarakhand24275-10068.7542764.412392

Agni Chopra has jumped to first place from second. He has made 437 runs in four innings at an average of 109.25. Kishan Lyndoh has slipped to second from first . He has amassed 366 runs at an average of 183.

Cheteshwar Pujara is the third-highest run-scorer with 335 runs at an average of 167.50. Subhransu Senapati has jumped to fourth with 315 runs in four outings at an average of 105.

Mohit Jangra has made 304 runs in two games at an average of 101.33 and is the fifth-highest run-scorer.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIWKTSORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Mohit JangraMizoram2416138.2423626.433.0551.8711
2H A WalunjMaharashtra241595.3202613.462.1138.202
3Koushik VKarnataka241470151710.782.153011
4Sagar P UdeshiPondicherry121354.5152711.692.7725.302
5A S ThakareVidarbha241356.5134510.32.3526.2311
6Tanay ThyagarajanHyderabad241342138510.613.2819.3801
7Bhargav BhattBaroda241364.1161612.382.529.6102
8Mahesh PithiyaBaroda241362179513.762.8828.6111
9K C CariappaMizoram2413144.33776292.666.6901
10A A SarvateVidarbha2412447155.911.612211

Mohit Jangra is the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets in four innings. Hitesh Walnuj has jumped to second with 15 wickets in two games.

Koushik V is third with 14 wickets in four Ranji Trophy outings at an average of 10.78. Sagar Udeshi and Aditya Thakare have taken 13 wickets apiece and occupy the next two places in the list.

