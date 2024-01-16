Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 2 (Updated) ft. Agni Chopra and Mohit Jangra

Nineteen games were played in the round two of the Ranji Trophy 2024, with 11 ending in draw. Three games saw victories by an innings.

Four games were played by the teams in Group A, with two producing a result. Vidarbha beat Manipur by an innings and 90 runs after posting 230 in their first innings. This was the highest margin of victory in Group A.

Three of the four games in Group B ended in draws. The only result came out in the game between Mumbai and Andhra, which the former won by 10 wickets.

Gujarat beat Karnataka by six runs, which was the only game that had a result in Group C. Two games ended in a result in Group D. Baroda beat Puducherry by 98 runs, while Uttarakhand beat Himachal Pradesh by 88 runs in Group D.

In the Plate Group, two of three games ended conclusively. Hyderabad beat Meghalaya by an innings and 81 runs. Sikkim won their game by the biggesh margin in round two, beating Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 288 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I R NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Agni Chopra Mizoram 2 4 437 - 166 109.25 426 102.58 2 1 53 11 2 Kishan Lyndoh Meghalaya 2 3 366 1 268 183 437 83.75 1 1 60 1 3 C Pujara Saurashtra 2 3 335 1 243* 167.5 533 62.85 1 0 43 0 4 Subhransu Senapati Odisha 2 4 315 1 277 105 531 59.32 1 0 22 13 5 Mohit Jangra Mizoram 2 4 304 1 126 101.33 380 80 2 1 25 11 6 Umang Gujarat 2 4 294 - 89 73.5 501 58.68 0 4 40 6 7 Riyan Parag Assam 2 4 291 1 155 97 255 114.11 2 0 29 15 8 A R Bawane Maharashtra 2 2 284 - 153 142 385 73.76 2 0 35 6 9 Kumar Suraj Jharkhand 2 4 275 1 113* 91.67 551 49.9 1 2 34 3 10 Aditya Tare Uttarakhand 2 4 275 - 100 68.75 427 64.4 1 2 39 2

Agni Chopra has jumped to first place from second. He has made 437 runs in four innings at an average of 109.25. Kishan Lyndoh has slipped to second from first . He has amassed 366 runs at an average of 183.

Cheteshwar Pujara is the third-highest run-scorer with 335 runs at an average of 167.50. Subhransu Senapati has jumped to fourth with 315 runs in four outings at an average of 105.

Mohit Jangra has made 304 runs in two games at an average of 101.33 and is the fifth-highest run-scorer.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I WKTS O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Mohit Jangra Mizoram 2 4 16 138.2 423 6 26.43 3.05 51.87 1 1 2 H A Walunj Maharashtra 2 4 15 95.3 202 6 13.46 2.11 38.2 0 2 3 Koushik V Karnataka 2 4 14 70 151 7 10.78 2.15 30 1 1 4 Sagar P Udeshi Pondicherry 1 2 13 54.5 152 7 11.69 2.77 25.3 0 2 5 A S Thakare Vidarbha 2 4 13 56.5 134 5 10.3 2.35 26.23 1 1 6 Tanay Thyagarajan Hyderabad 2 4 13 42 138 5 10.61 3.28 19.38 0 1 7 Bhargav Bhatt Baroda 2 4 13 64.1 161 6 12.38 2.5 29.61 0 2 8 Mahesh Pithiya Baroda 2 4 13 62 179 5 13.76 2.88 28.61 1 1 9 K C Cariappa Mizoram 2 4 13 144.3 377 6 29 2.6 66.69 0 1 10 A A Sarvate Vidarbha 2 4 12 44 71 5 5.91 1.61 22 1 1

Mohit Jangra is the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets in four innings. Hitesh Walnuj has jumped to second with 15 wickets in two games.

Koushik V is third with 14 wickets in four Ranji Trophy outings at an average of 10.78. Sagar Udeshi and Aditya Thakare have taken 13 wickets apiece and occupy the next two places in the list.

