Ranji Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai (Updated) ft. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Vidarbha faced Madhya Pradesh in the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat. They were bundled out for just 170 in the first innings. Madhya Pradesh scored 252 runs in their first innings to earn a lead of 82 runs.

Yash Rathod scored 141 runs off 200 deliveries for Madhya Pradesh in the second innings. His innings helped Vidarbha post a total of 402 runs. Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for 258 runs in the second innings and lost the match by 62 runs. Rathod won the Player of the Match award.

In the second semi-final, Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai. They could make only 146 runs before getting bundled out in 64.1 overs. Mumbai looked in serious trouble as they lost their first seven wickets for just 106 runs. Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian helped Mumbai bounce back.

Thakur scored 109 runs off 104 deliveries, while Tanush made 89 runs off 126 deliveries to remain unbeaten. Mumbai scored 378 runs in their first innings. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu and took six wickets for 99 runs in 38 overs.

Tamil Nadu were all out on a score of 162 runs in the second innings and lost the match by an innings and 70 runs. Shams Mulani picked up a four-wicket haul in the second innings for Mumbai. Shardul won the Player of the Match award.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I R NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Agni Chopra CAM 6 12 939 - 166 78.25 909 103.3 5 3 120 24 2 Ricky Bhui ACA 8 13 902 1 175 75.16 1633 55.23 4 3 97 14 3 Sachin Baby KCA 7 12 830 2 131 83 1420 58.45 4 4 92 7 4 Cheteshwar Pujara SCA 8 13 829 1 243* 69.08 1517 54.64 3 2 95 2 5 Narayan Jagadeesan TNCA 9 13 816 2 321 74.18 1280 63.75 2 1 66 13 6 Shashwat Rawat BCA 8 13 784 - 207 60.3 1405 55.8 4 2 91 0 7 Baba Indrajith TNCA 9 13 767 2 187 69.72 1399 54.82 2 4 61 2 8 Tanmay Agarwal HYCA 7 8 765 - 366 95.62 639 119.71 3 1 72 34 9 Kishan Lyngdoh MECA 7 12 695 2 268 69.5 932 74.57 1 4 107 1 10 Rahul Singh Gahlaut HYCA 7 8 694 - 214 86.75 516 134.49 3 2 85 23

Agni Chopra is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 939 runs in 12 innings at an average of 78.25.

Ricky Bhui finished as the second-highest run-scorer and has 902 runs to his name in eight matches at an average of 75.16.

Sachin Baby is still in third place and has scored 830 runs in 12 innings at an average of 83.

Cheteshwar Pujara is still in fourth place on this list of batters with the most runs. He has made 829 runs in eight matches at an average of 69.08.

Narayan Jagadeesan is still the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has amassed 816 runs in nine matches at an average of 74.18.

Yash Rathod was the highest run-scorer in the semi-final. He scored 456 runs in eight innings to finish as the fifth-highest run-scorer for Vidarbha.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I WKTS O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Tanay Thyagarajan HYCA 7 14 56 217.5 839 7 14.98 3.85 23.33 0 7 2 Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore TNCA 9 15 53 385 982 6 18.52 2.55 43.58 6 3 3 Mohit Jangra CAM 6 11 43 289 858 6 19.95 2.96 40.32 2 4 4 Gourav Yadav CAP 7 11 41 217.4 598 7 14.58 2.74 31.85 0 5 5 Ajith Ram S TNCA 8 13 41 254.4 646 6 15.75 2.53 37.26 3 2 6 D A Jadeja SCA 8 13 41 307.3 800 7 19.51 2.6 45 3 3 7 H A Walunj MHCA 7 13 41 308.1 830 8 20.24 2.69 45.09 2 4 8 Bhargav Bhatt BCA 8 15 41 295.4 907 7 22.12 3.06 43.26 1 4 9 Kumar Kartikeya Singh MPCA 9 18 41 327 797 6 19.43 2.43 47.85 3 1 10 K C Cariappa CAM 6 11 39 336.5 806 6 20.66 2.39 51.82 2 3

Tanay Thyagarajan is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 56 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.98.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore finished as the second-highest wicket-taker this season, taking 53 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 18.52.

Mohit Jangra is still in third place and has 43 wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 19.95.

Gourav Yadav and Ajith Ram S bagged 41 wickets each and are in the next two places on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets.

