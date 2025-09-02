Rashid Khan creates history with 3-wicket haul in UAE vs AFG 2025 tri-series clash

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan scripted history in a T20I tri-series clash against the United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Monday, September 1. The leg-spinner eclipsed former New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee for most wickets in the shortest format. The 26-year-old also became the quickest to reach the landmark by achieving the feat in just 98 matches.

Khan unlocked the milestone as he finished with figures of 3/21 in his four overs. He dismissed Dhruv Parashar to overtake Southee. His other wickets included Ethan Dsouza and Rahul Chopra.

Most wickets in T20Is:

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 165 wickets in 98 matches Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 164 scalps in 126 matches Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) – 150 wickets in 126 matches Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 149 wickets in 129 matches Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) – 142 wickets in 113 matches

Shashikant Singh @shashi_CB Most wickets in T20Is 165 - Rashid Khan 164 - Tim Southee 150 - Ish Sodhi 149 - Shakib Al Hasan 142 - Mustafizur Rahman #UAEvAFG #AFGvsUAE

It’s worth mentioning that Rashid Khan already holds the record for most wickets in the T20 format. The spin maestro has 661 scalps in 488 games, including 158 wickets in 136 IPL matches.

Most wickets in T20s

Rashid Khan – 661* in 488 matches Dwayne Bravo – 631 in 582 games Sunil Narine – 591 in 560 games Imran Tahir – 559 in 438 games Shakib Al Hasan – 503 in 459 games

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan beats UAE by 38 runs in Tri-series contest to begin 2025 Asia Cup preparations on a high

A clinical all-round batting and bowling display helped Afghanistan beat the UAE by 38 runs. With a win in their opening game of the Tri-series, they also began their 2025 Asia Cup preparations on a positive note.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan put up 188/4 in 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 63 off 40 balls, comprising four sixes and three boundaries. Sediqullah Atal also looked brilliant for his 54 off 40 deliveries. The duo together put on an 84-run partnership for the second wicket. Muhammad Rohid Khan and Saghir Khan bagged two wickets apiece for the hosts.

In response, the UAE managed 150/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Muhammad Waseem produced a fighting effort with the bat, scoring 67 off 37 balls, including six maximums and four boundaries. Rahul Chopra ably supported him with an unbeaten 52 off 35 deliveries. Meanwhile, skipper Rashid Khan and Sharafuddin Ashraf bagged three wickets apiece for Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan and Co. will next play against Pakistan in the Tri-series in Sharjah on Thursday, September 4.

For the unversed, Afghanistan are placed alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka in Group B of the 2025 Asia Cup. They will play the opening game against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9.

Check out the AFG vs UAE 2025 Tri-series clash full scorecard here.

