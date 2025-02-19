Rashid Khan plays table tennis with Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 [Watch]

Star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan recently enjoyed a game of table tennis with Pakistan players like Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman. The iconic leg-spinner is currently in Karachi along with the Afghan squad to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of the players' downtime ahead of the Champions Trophy.

In it, Rashid Khan could be seen teamed up with Haris Rauf against Shaheen Afridi's team, engaging in a table tennis match, with Fakhar Zaman watching along beside the table. Shaheen is the captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL, which also has Rauf and Rashid in the squad.

You can watch the video below:

"Haris Rauf is bowling in rhythm and is completely fit now"- Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening match vs New Zealand

Haris Rauf picked up an injury during the recent tri-series, which put his Champions Trophy participation in danger as he had to race against time to regain match fitness.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the opening match of Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan declared Haris Rauf fit and available for selection.

"Haris Rauf is bowling in rhythm and is completely fit now. He himself is feeling much better and we are all optimistic about his contributions in the Champions Trophy. He has been working hard on his fitness and we can see the positive results. We are hopeful that Haris will play a crucial role in the tournament. He has proven himself as a valuable asset to the team, and we are excited to see him back at full fitness," Rizwan said.

Talking about his country hosting an ICC event after a long time, Mohammad Rizwan added:

"A global event has come to Pakistan after 29 years so I think the whole nation should enjoy this historic occasion. Our country has suffered enough and for a long time, but we have also won during this phase like the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup."

Pakistan will square off against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday (February 19). The Men in Green will face India on February 23 and then lock horns with Bangladesh in their final group match on February 27.

