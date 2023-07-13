[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin ends Alick Athanaze's resistance as debutant miscues a pull in 1st IND vs WI Test

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed West Indies debutant Alick Athanaze to end his impressive debut on Day 1 of the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday (July 12).

The left-hander holed out to Shardul Thakur at wide mid-on after scoring 47 off 99, including one maximum and six boundaries.

The incident took place during the 55th over of the West Indies innings. The off-spinner bowled a seam-up delivery, short enough that Athanaze shaped for the pull. The 24-year-old hit high on the bat to Thakur, who made no mistake.

The youngster walked away with disappointment as the hosts were reduced to 129-8 after 55 overs.

For the uninitiated, Athanaze’s call-up to the national squad followed his impressive performance for the West Indies A side during their tour of Bangladesh. He amassed 220 runs in three Tests as WI-A won the three-game unofficial Test series 1-0.

The Dominica-born player has scored 1,825 runs in 30 first-class games, including two tons and 12 half-centuries.

West Indies bunded out for 150 in 1st innings as R Ashwin completes fifer

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bat first backfired, as the hosts were bundled out for 150 after 64.3 overs on Day 1. Besides Athanaze, no other batter got going.

For India, Ashwin emerged as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 5-60, while Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj scalped one apiece. With his fifer, Ashwin (702*) has now become only the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in international cricket for India.

The 36-year-old is behind former India captain Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711). Besides Tests, the off-spinner has also scalped 151 and 72 wickets in 113 ODIs and 65 T20Is. He also went past England's James Anderson in the list of most fifers (33).

