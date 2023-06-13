RCB’s Shreyanka Patil shines for India A, registers five-wicket haul against Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sensation Shreyanka Patil shone for India A women in their nine-wicket win against Hong Kong Women in the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Tuesday, June 13.

The off-spinner starred with the ball, with stunning figures of 5/2, including the wicket of HKW top-scorer Mariko Hill 14(19), in just three overs. The 20-year-old bowled out the remaining four batters.

Following her exploits with the ball, Patil expressed gratitude for her fifer on debut. She called it the perfect beginning to her India career.

“I am very grateful to be wearing this jersey," Patil told ACC. "Since I was a kid, I was dreaming to wear this jersey and I won’t stop dreaming, I’ll continue dreaming, but the thing is that it’s just in the beginning and thoroughly enjoyed this fifer because it means a lot to me. On a debut getting five wickets just an amazing feeling.”

Besides Patil, Parshavi Chopra, and Mannat Kashyap also bagged two wickets apiece, while Titas Sadhu settled for a solitary.

Later, Gongadi Trisha 19 (13) and U Chetry 16 (15) helped India A Women chase down the target in just 5.2 overs after captain Shweta Sehrawat was dismissed for just two runs.

With the win, the Indian side are leading the points table in Group A, which also comprises Pakistan A and the Nepal Women’s team.

“I fell in love with cricket due to that person” – Shreyanka Patil on Virat Kohli

Shreyanka Patil is a huge fan of Virat Kohli and attributed her recent success to the former RCB captain. She wants to follow in the footsteps of the legendary batter.

She told RCB during WPL 2023:

“We started watching IPL when we were kids and all credit goes to Virat Kohli. I wouldn’t have been here without him because I fell in love with cricket due to that person. He truly inspired me from the start. The energy, the vibe he creates on and off the field, the intent, and the way he supports youngsters and teammates is immense.”

The all-rounder was delighted when Kohli clicked a selfie with her a few years ago. She recounted the affair, saying:

“He [Virat Kohli] took the phone and clicked a picture with me. It was so nice to meet him, to take a picture with him,” she told RCB.

For the uninitiated, Shreyanka Patil scored 62 runs and scalped six wickets for RCB-W in WPL 2023 earlier this year.

