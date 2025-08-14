RCB seamer blind ranks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in T20s ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently blind-ranked six bowlers in T20s, including two Indians, during his appearance on the YouTube podcast ‘Talk with Manvendra.’

The first name revealed to him was India ace Jasprit Bumrah, whom he placed at number one. Next was Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan, who Bhuvneshwar ranked third.

India speedster Mohammed Siraj was among the next names revealed and was placed at number five, while Mitchell Starc took the fourth spot. Pat Cummins followed at number six. The final name revealed to him was his RCB teammate, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, whom he ranked second.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s blind-ranked T20 bowlers: 1. Jasprit Bumrah, 2. Josh Hazlewood, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Mitchell Starc, 5. Mohammed Siraj, 6. Pat Cummins.

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar summarizes top cricketers in just one word

In the same interaction, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked to describe several players in just one word. It started with former India captain MS Dhoni, whom he called “calm and composed.” For Rohit Sharma, he chose “Hitman,” while for current India head coach Gautam Gambhir, he said “motivated.”

Regarding India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill, the 35-year-old described him as a “Young gun.” His Uttar Pradesh teammate Yash Dayal earned the word “talented,” Pat Cummins was labeled a “very good bowler,” and for Rishabh Pant, he remarked “Spidey.”

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar last featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for RCB. The franchise had a historic season, clinching their maiden title since the tournament’s inception in 2008 under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.

Bhuvneshwar had a decent campaign, taking 17 wickets in 14 games at an average of 28.41, a strike rate of 18.3, and an economy of 9.28. Overall, he has played 190 matches in the tournament, taking 198 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

