Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on inaugural champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number seven of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 21. This will be the first match of the Bengaluru leg of the T20 league.

RCB are currently on top of the points table, with two wins from two matches. They thumped Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in their opening game and registered an even more dominating win against Delhi Capitals (DC), by eight wickets. Bowling first, RCB restricted DC to 141 as Renuka Singh claimed 3-23. Skipper Smriti Mandhana then slammed 81 off 47 as Bengaluru got home in 16.2 overs.

MI got their first points on the board by defeating Gujarat Giants by five wickets in their previous match in Vadodara. Bowling first, Mumbai held Gujarat to 120 as Hayley Matthews claimed three scalps, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr picked up two wickets each. In the chase, Sciver-Brunt contributed 57 off 39 balls, hitting 11 fours, as Mumbai Indians got home in 16.1 overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have met five times in the WPL. MI won the first three matches between the two franchises, while RCB have won the last two games, including the WPL 2024 Eliminator.

Here's a summary of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats in the WPL.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL matches

While MI have a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle, RCB would be high on confidence given their current form as well as the fact that they beat Mumbai twice in a row last season. In the WPL 2024 Eliminator, MI held RCB to 135-6. However, they faltered in the chase and were restricted to 130-6 as off-spinner Shreyanka Patil registered figures of 2-16 from her four overs.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL games:

RCB (135/6) beat MI (130/6) by 5 runs, March 15, 2024

RCB (115/3) beat MI (113) by 7 wickets, March 12, 2024

MI (133/3) beat RCB (131/6) by 7 wickets, March 2, 2024

MI (129/6) beat RCB (125/9) by 4 wickets, March 21, 2023

MI (159/1) beat RCB (155) by 9 wickets, March 6, 2023

