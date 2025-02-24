RCB vs UPW Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number nine of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 24. RCB are currently leading the points table, with four points from three matches and a net run rate of +0.835. UPW are fourth, with two points and a net run rate of +0.233.

Ad

Bengaluru suffered their first defeat of WPL 2025 in their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Sent into bat, they put up 167-7 in their 20 overs. Ellyse Perry starred with 81 off 43. Mumbai, though, got home in the chase with one ball to spare as Harmanpreet Kaur (50 off 38), Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21) and Amanjot Kaur (34* off 27) took on the RCB bowlers.

UPW got their first points on the table by stunning Delhi Capitals (DC) by 33 runs in their previous match. Chinelle Henry scored a sensational 62 off 23 balls, hitting two fours and eight sixes, as the Warriorz recovered from a poor start to post 177-9. Kranti Goud and Grace Harris then picked up four wickets each as Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 144.

Ad

Trending

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record in WPL

RCB and UPW have met four times in the WPL, with the former having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. The Warriorz' only win came when the sides met for the first time in the 2023 edition. They hammered Bengaluru by 10 wickets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s a summary of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL matches

As mentioned earlier, RCB and UPW have met four times in the Women's Premier League. The previous meeting between the two sides also took place in Bengaluru during the 2024 edition. Skipper Smriti Mandhana scored 80 off 50 as RCB beat UPW by 23 runs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the four UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches in the Women’s Premier League:

RCB (198/3) beat UPW (175/8) by 23 runs, March 4, 2024

RCB (157/6) beat UPW (155/7) by 2 runs, February 24, 2024

RCB (136/5) beat UPW (135) by 5 wickets, March 15, 2023

UPW (139/0) beat RCB (138) by 10 wickets, March 10, 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️