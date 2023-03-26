Record Alert: South Africa chase 259 against West Indies to script highest run-chase in T20Is

South Africa on Sunday (March 26) scripted history after chasing the highest score in T20 Internationals. The Proteas achieved the landmark by chasing 259 against the West Indies in the second T20I in Centurion to level the series 1-1.

Upon seeing a daunting target on the board, South Africa opener Quinton de Kock led the charge in rampage mode. The left-hander took the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners with his cracking stroke play.

De Kock went past his own record of the fastest fifty by a South African player in T20Is. He raced to his half-century in just 15 balls, taking over his previous best record in 17 balls.

Reeza Hendricks was an able ally in the carnage and left no stone unturned whenever he was on strike. South Africa became the first team in T20Is to post a total of 100+ in the power play overs.

De Kock didn't stop his assault against the visitors as the southpaw notched his maiden T20I ton in 43 balls in the 11th over. However, Raymon Reifer managed to get the better of the Proteas keeper in the very same over.

Rilee Rossouw smashed a four and a couple of sixes before holding out to Brandon King off Odean Smith's bowling.

Hendricks departed for a well-compiled 68 off 28 balls. David Miller was out for a run-a-ball 10 as the hosts were in need of 41 runs from the last four overs.

Then skipper, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen ensured that the Proteas didn't crumble under pressure and got them through in a humungous chase with seven balls to spare.

South Africa broke Bulgaria's record for the highest T20I chase of 243 against Serbia in June 2022. Among the full-time ICC members, Australia chased 244 against New Zealand in Auckland during a triangular series match.

South Africa spoils Johnson Charles record-breaking ton for WI

West Indies batter Johnson Charles, who came in to bat at No.3, smashed 118 off 46 balls with his innings laced with 11 sixes and 10 fours.

Charles hit his maiden T20I century in 39 balls, surpassing Chris Gayle's milestone of achieving the feat in 47 balls, to become the fastest centurion by a West Indies batter in T20Is.

Kyle Mayers (51 off 27) and Romario Shepherd (41 off 18) made crucial contributions with the bat to post a commendable 258/5 in 20 overs.

The three-match T20I series is squared at 1-1 and the decisive match will be played on Tuesday (March 28) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

