“Reduce one spinner” – Wasim Jaffer’s advice to Hardik Pandya and Co. ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has advised the Indian think tank to drop a spinner for the upcoming second T20I against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 3.

With the Men in Blue failing to chase 150 in the T20I opener, the veteran reckons that they have to drop Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal and play an extra batter.

Interestingly, Chahal was India’s best bowler in the first T20I, finishing with figures of 2/24. Yadav also returned with 1/20 in his four overs. Axar Patel, on the other hand, ended wicketless in his two overs (0/22) and scored 13 runs off 11 balls with the bat as India lost the game by four runs.

Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo:

“You want a batter or all-rounder at No.8. Available options are Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. If Axar comes at No. 8, you can afford to play only one among KulCha (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal). Maybe, you might have to reduce one spinner as a forced change. There is a possibility of adding a batter and using Tilak Varma as an opener and bowler.”

Wasim Jaffer warns Team India ahead of second T20I

Wasim Jaffer has warned Team India ahead of the second T20I against West Indies. The 45-year-old said that the hosts have explosive batters and bowlers who play enough T20 games at home which makes them a competitive side to beat in the shortest format.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“I think West Indies know the conditions well because they play CPL. Their bowlers use the conditions very well. They have many explosive batters – Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell. Indian team need to be wary and play good cricket to win the match.”

In the opening T20I, WI captain Rovman Powell top scored with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran chipped in with 41 off 34 deliveries. Brandon Kings also contributed 28 off 19 before the hosts defended 149. Obed McCoy, Jason Holder, and Romario Shephard starred with the ball with two scalps apiece.

West Indies will now look to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match series.