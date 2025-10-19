"Reminds you of the BGT" - Former India batter's big remark on Kohli & Rohit's failures in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 19, 2025
Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI. (Pic: Getty Images).

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra commented on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's early dismissals in India's ODI series opener against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. After being asked to bat first, Rohit departed after scoring just eight runs off 14 balls.

Kohli, on the other hand, failed to open his account, bagging an eight-ball duck. Chopra noted that the two senior stars returned to international cricket following a lengthy hiatus.

He opined that fans shouldn't be too concerned with the failures. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator remarked that the dismissals reminded him of Rohit and Kohli's struggles at the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test series in Australia.

It is worth noting that Rohit was caught in the slips while trying to poke a delivery from Josh Hazlewood outside the off-stump. Kohli's outside off woes continued as he lost his wicket going for a cover drive against Mitchell Starc.

He chased a delivery wide outside the off-stump and got a thick outside edge. Cooper Connolly completed a sharp catch to end the ace batter's stay at the crease.

Reacting to Rohit and Kohli's dismal outings, Chopra said in a video posted on his X account:

"If you walk out to play after 220 days, that too in Perth, where there is extra bounce and pace, this can happen. At times, there can be a good ball, or at times, the hands are away from the body, reminding you of the BGT. All that can happen."
Chopra seemed hopeful of the two former captains turning things around in the remaining two matches of the three-match series. He added:

"It's okay, there are two more matches still to go, and these guys are not going anywhere. Don't really jump to any conclusion. It's just one match; Adelaide and Sydney are still left."

The match was reduced to 26 overs per side due to rain. The Men in Blue registered 139/9, with KL Rahul (38 runs off 31 balls) and Axar Patel (31 runs off 38 balls) being the top scorers.

"You will have practice again" - Aakash Chopra gives a cycle analogy to sum up Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's knocks

Aakash Chopra mentioned that if someone is riding a cycle after a long time, it won't be easy to ride it with their hands off the handlebars. He used the analogy to suggest that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would need some time to get going, as they have been absent from international cricket for a while.

The 48-year-old remarked in the same video:

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got out early. You're wondering how this happened. Have you ridden a cycle? Once you learn how to ride a cycle, you don't forget it for the rest of your life.
"However, if you ride a cycle after five years, you won't be able to ride it with both your hands off the handlebars, like you used to before. You will have practice again; only then will you be confident enough," he added.

The ongoing series marks the return of the seasoned campaigners in international cricket. They were last seen in action for India at the 2025 Champions Trophy in March.

Aditya Suketu Desai

