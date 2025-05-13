Renowned artist makes beautiful sand art of Virat Kohli as tribute to batter after his Test retirement [Watch]

Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beatiful sand art of Virat Kohli as tribute to the batter after his Test retirement. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

In a video posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), Pattnaik can be seen making a sand art of Virat Kohli on a beach in Puri, Odisha, dedicating it to the star batter after he announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The sand art includes an image of Kohli in India's white Test jersey, surrounded by several bats on either side. Below is another big bat, which also has a written message, that goes -

"Kohli King of Tests. End Of an Era 2025."

Notably, Sudarsan Pattnaik is a renowned sand artist and a Padma Shri Award winner as well.

Watch the video posted by ANI on X below -

A memorable Test career for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli began his journey in Test cricket in 2011 against West Indies. The right-hander went on to establish himself among the best batters across the globe in Test cricket over the years.

He played 123 Tests for India and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name, including a record seven double hundreds, which is the most by any Indian batter in the format.

His Test career was also memorable for his captaincy and the way he led the Indian team. Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian captain in Tests. He led in 68 games and recorded 40 wins, which is the most by an Indian Test captain. 16 of these wins came away from home as well, again the most by an Indian captain in the longest format.

In his captaincy, India recorded several memorable overseas wins including in Australia, South Africa and England. He also became the first Indian captain to win a Test series against Australia in Australia when India won the historic and famous 2018-19 series.

Under Kohli, India also played the final of the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) back in 2021. He became the first Indian skipper to led the team to the WTC final.

