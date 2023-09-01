“RIP” – Fans troll Star Sports for losing media rights of BCCI’s international games for five years

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, August 31, bid goodbye to their partnership with Star Sports by announcing Viacom18 as their new TV and streaming partner for Team India's international and domestic games.

Viacom18 and its digital platform Jio Cinema will now cover India’s home games from September 2023 to March 2028.

In a statement, the BCCI said:

“Viacom 18 Media Private Limited has acquired the Media Rights from September 2023 to March 2028 for a cumulative figure of INR 5,963 crores, subject to execution of definitive documentation and completion of formalities as required by BCCI, and other obligations specified in the ITT being completed.”

As per Cricbuzz, the digital rights were sold for approx. INR 67.8 per game. Team India will reportedly play 25 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 36 T20Is during this period. The BCCI are set to get richer by INR 5963 over the next five years.

The new deal will come into effect from the Australia tour of India, which includes three ODIs set to be played later this month.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah expressed gratitude to Star Sports for their past association while welcoming Viacom18 on board. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"A big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe."

Fans on X trolled the broadcasting company for losing the rights to Indian cricket content. One user wrote:

"RIP star sports"

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

Viacom18 had earlier bought the streaming rights of the Indian Premier League earlier this year. They also own both TV and digital rights of the Women’s Premier League.

Meanwhile, Zee and Disney+Hotstar have bagged the TV and digital rights for ICC events from 2024-27, respectively.

What to watch on Star Sports?

Among major cricketing events, Star Sports holds the television rights for the IPL till 2027. They are currently covering the Asia Cup (August 30 to September 17).

Star will also cover the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India, scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19.