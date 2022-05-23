Rishabh Pant conned by Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh; duped for ₹1,63,00,000 through bounced cheque

India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been cheated by a Haryana cricketer, identified as Mrinank Singh. Under the pretext of reselling luxury watches, bags, and jewelry among other goods, Singh duped the southpaw for ₹1,63,00,000 last year in February through a bounced cheque.

Mrinank was sentenced to jail and is currently serving his term in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹6 lakhs. After Rishabh Pant and his manager, Puneet Solanki filed a case against the Haryana cricketer, the Saket Court directed the authorities to produce the accused for a formal hearing.

As per a report in Mid-day, Rishabh wrote in his complaint that a mutual oral settlement of INR 1.63 crore was reached for the sale of his luxury watches and jewelry before the accused cheated him.

The complaint stated:

“In January 2021, Mrinank told Pant and Solanki that he had started a business of buying and selling luxury watches, bags, jewelry, etc. He gave references to several cricketers to whom he claimed to have sold the goods. He falsely represented to Pant and his manager that he could procure luxury watches and other accessories for them at good discounts and very cheap prices.”

The statement revealed that Pant handed over a luxury watch and jewelry worth ₹65,70,731 for resale, the same for which he was duped.

“Believing in the story of the accused, Pant handed over a luxury watch and few jewelry items in the month of Feb 2021 to the accused, that were purchased by him for Rs 65,70,731/- (Sixty Five Lakh Seventy Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty One only) for resale (sic).”

Rishabh Pant's wanted to buy expensive watches from Mrinank Singh

Rishabh Pant also wanted to buy some expensive watches from Mrinank Singh. His wishlist included a Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Series watch and he paid ₹36,25,120 for a Crazy Colour Watch. He also paid ₹62,60,000 for a Richard Mille watch.

Apart from Pant, Singh conned several other high-profile personalities including a film director, according to the reports.

